Escambia Woman Pleads Guilty To Federal Fentanyl Charges Stemming From Nine Mile Traffic Stop

A 53-year-old Escambia County woman has pleaded guilty in federal court to trafficking in fentanyl, charges that originated with a traffic stop on Nine Mile Road.

Laurie Ann Chapman pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl, one count of possession with intent to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl, and two counts of distribution of fentanyl.

“Fentanyl has had an undeniably devastating, deadly impact on countless communities nationwide,” said United States Attorney John P. Heekin. “Sheriff Chip Simmons and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office are doing great work in collaboration with our federal law enforcement partners to attack this threat head-on, and my office will continue to aggressively prosecute and seek maximum punishment for anyone who peddles this poison.”

Court records indicate that Chapman was the target of a multi-month joint investigation. During that time, law enforcement conducted surveillance and documented multiple instances of Chapman and her associates distributing fentanyl. The investigation concluded on May 29, 2025, when officers conducted a traffic stop at Nine Mile Road and Old Palafox and found Chapman in possession of more than 100 grams of fentanyl intended for a prearranged sale.

Chapman faces a minimum mandatory sentence of five years’ imprisonment, and up to 40 years’ imprisonment, and up to a five-year term of supervised release thereafter.

The case involved a joint investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 7 at the U.S. Courthouse in Pensacola.