ECFR: Fire Near Molino Was Caused By A Chicken

A chicken is being blamed for a fire last week near Molino.

The fire in the 5600 block of South Highway 99 near the Escambia County 4-H facility was reported around 12:40 p.m. Thursday.

According to Escambia County Fire Rescue, the fire started in a chicken coop and spread to numerous bales of hay, creating thick smoke in the area.

ECFR said its investigation determined the fire was started by a chicken knocking over a heater in the chicken coop.

“No poultry was harmed during the fire, although approximately 20 hay bales were lost in the fire,” an Escambia County spokesperson said. The chicken coop was destroyed.

ECFR Station 18 from Molino responded to the fire.

Reader submitted photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.



