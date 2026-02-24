Cool Today, Then Back Into The 70s

The North Escambia area will enjoy a bright and cool Tuesday before a significant warming trend takes hold. As we move into Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures will climb into the 70s, accompanied by increasing cloud cover and brisk southwest winds that could gust up to 30 mph. Rain chances enter the picture late Wednesday night, peaking Thursday night with a high likelihood of showers and potential thunderstorms as a front moves through the region.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 56. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. South wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Low around 59. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 75.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 77.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 77.