Escambia County Fire Rescue Members Honored During 2026 Medal Day

February 24, 2026

Escambia County Fire Rescue hosted the 2026 ECFR Medal Day awards ceremony at Marcus Pointe Baptist Church on Saturday, Feb. 21. The ceremony served as a celebration of all achievements accomplished by the hardworking men and women in ECFR during 2025.

For more photos, click here.

Escambia County Fire Rescue annually recognizes individual firefighters and fire officers for their contributions to the department. The following personnel received ECFR’s most distinguished individual awards:

Career Fire Officer of the Year

  • Lt. Jeffery C. Rohrer

Career Firefighter of the Year

  • Firefighter Angel Santana

Volunteer Fire Officer of the Year

  • Lt. Christianne Barry

Volunteer Firefighter of the Year

  • Firefighter Joshua Bazinet

Lieutenant Terrell Jackson Award

  • Firefighter Eli Jackson

District Chief Dwain Bradshaw Award

  • Lt. James Shaw

Pinning of New Firefighters

The following firefighters completed their mandatory one-year probationary service period:

  • Jalen Abner
  • Kenneth Daley
  • Avery Carter
  • Carson Deferrari
  • Ryan Frank
  • Evan Gourley
  • Danny Hand
  • David Hart
  • Brandon Haygens
  • Jacob Hughes
  • Trevor Isakson
  • Dustin Meyer
  • Levi Penfold
  • Sean Philson
  • Michael Pousson
  • Robert Rumley
  • Travis Stephens
  • Shamane Walker
  • Ryan Walsh
  • Coleman Young

Promotions

The following firefighters and fire officers received promotions during 2025:

Battalion Chief

  • Chief Dimitri Jansen

Safety 4 Training and Safety Lieutenant (Lateral Transfer Promotion)

  • Lt. Reiner Crabtree

Lieutenant

  • Lt. Geoffrey Carmichael
  • Lt. David Carballosa
  • Lt. Geric Fatheree
  • Lt. Travis Litchfield
  • Lt. Connor Wood

Retirement

The following firefighters have dedicated their lives to serving the citizens of Escambia County and retired from service in 2025:

  • Firefighter Paul McCleary
    • Retired in February 2025 after 40 years of service
  • Chief Mark Butler
    • Retired in September 2025 after 30 years of service
  • Lt. Jason Menda
    • Retired in July 2025 after 25 years of service
  • Firefighter Brian Kraatz
    • Retired in December 2025 after 24 years of service

Service Recognition Medal

Awarded to those firefighters in acknowledgement of their long and faithful service:

  • District Chief Brandon Stevens
  • Lt. Jeff Rohrer

Final Alarm Medal

In 2025, Escambia County Fire Rescue lost a beloved volunteer deputy chief, who faithfully served the Beulah community:

  • Deputy Chief Beau Rodrique
    • Final Alarm – Jan. 5, 2025

Medal of Courage

Awarded to a firefighter who was involved in an act of true bravery that resulted in the rescue or saving of a life.

  • Firefighter Joseph Graczyk
    • Awarded for his heroic actions on April 26, 2025 during a multi-victim water rescue where he entered the water during hazardous conditions with no hesitation, located a victim below the water surface, and brought them to safety, resulting in a life saved.

Medal of Gallantry

Awarded to a firefighter who, at great personal risk, has been instrumental in rescuing and saving another from possible death.

  • Firefighter Christopher (Leslie) Williams
    • Awarded for his heroic actions on April 26, 2025 during a multi-victim water rescue where he served as the jet ski operator, managing to swiftly and safely maneuver hazardous waters to rescue multiple struggling swimmers out of the Gulf.

Company Citations

Presented to members for unequaled team effort in overcoming unusual difficulties and obstacles in the performance of their duties to affect a successful outcome in an emergency incident. A ribbon is given when the team’s effort results in the saving of a human life.

  • Jan. 19, 2025Cardiac Arrest Call – Engine 17 (C-Watch)
    • Lt. Keith Chapman
    • Firefighter Channon O’Connor
    • Firefighter Zach Aceto
  • April 23, 2025 – Water Rescue – Station #13 – 1328
    • Lt. Josh Rowe
    • Firefighter Mattox Chapman
    • Firefighter Robert Rumley
  • April 26, 2025 – Multi-Victim Water Rescue – Station #13
    • Engine 13
      • Lt. Guy Meredith
      • Firefighter Niels Frage
      • Firefighter Trevor Isakson
    • Ladder 13
      • Acting Lt. Allen Harrison
      • Firefighter Joseph Graczyk
      • Firefighter Christopher (Leslie) Williams
  • June 13, 2025 – Stabbing Incident – Squad 3 (A-Watch)
    • Lt. Daniel Mills
    • Firefighter Geoffrey Carmichael
    • Firefighter Chase Perdue
  • July 22, 2025 – Entrapment Rescue – Squad 3 (C-Watch)
    • Lt. Charles McGuffey
    • Firefighter Kenny Fehl
    • Firefighter Jacob Darr
    • Firefighter David Neydlin
  • Aug. 12, 2025 – Residential Structure Fire – Station #6 (A-Watch)
    • Engine 6
      • Lt. Charles Bailey
      • Firefighter Robert Vardeman
      • Firefighter Allan Beasley
      • Firefighter Jaylen Abner
    • Ladder 6
      • Lt. Jeff Rohrer
      • Firefighter Matthew Callahan
      • Firefighter Nathan Montgomery
    • Battalion Chief 3
      • Chief Wesley Barnett
  • Sept. 14, 2025 – Medical Emergency Call – Ladder 19 (A-Watch)
    • Lt. Travis Litchfield
    • Firefighter Steven Service
    • Firefighter Adam Wright
    • Firefighter Marvin Vazquez
  • Sept. 19, 2025 – Heat-Related Illness Call – Engine 8 (B-Watch)
    • Lt. Baylen Payne
    • Firefighter/Paramedic Marshall Parsons
    • Firefighter Rodney Pittman
    • Firefighter Kenneth Daley
  • Oct. 27, 2025 – Squad 14 (C-Watch)
    • Lt. Kyle Sexton
    • Firefighter Wesley Brandt
    • Firefighter/Paramedic Marshall Parsons
    • Firefighter Ryan Welsh
  • Nov. 3, 2025 – Gunshot Wound Call – Engine 7 (C-Watch)
    • Lt. Travis Litchfield
    • Firefighter Jeffery Johnson
    • Firefighter Chase Boydston
  • Nov. 17, 2025 – Cardiac Arrest Call – Ladder 19 (B-Watch)
    • Lt. David Carballosa
    • Firefighter Bruce Durden
    • Firefighter Garrett Chandler
    • Firefighter Anthony Hendricks
  • Nov. 25 & 26, 2025 Multi-Victim High-Risk Water Rescues (Two Separate Incidents)
    • Engine 13
      • Lt. Brian Diamond
      • Firefighter Rodney Pittman
      • Firefighter Michael Register
    • Ladder 13
      • Lt. Joshua Rowe
      • Firefighter Maddox Chapman
      • Firefighter Robert Rumley
  • Nov. 27, 2025 – Gunshot Wound Victims – Ladder 6 (A-Watch)
    • Lt. Jeff Rohrer
    • Firefighter Matthew Callahan
    • Firefighter Nathan Montgomery
  • Dec. 4, 2025 – Gunshot Wound Call – Engine 4 (A-Watch)
    • Lt. Jason Felicelli
    • Firefighter Tim Nagim
    • Firefighter Anthony Stafford
    • Firefighter Jacob Hoskins
  • Dec. 21, 2025 – Cardiac Arrest Call – Squad 14 (A-Watch)
    • Lt. Phillip Hoffman
    • Firefighter Dale Coulter
    • Firefighter Jeremy Warner
    • Firefighter Trevor Isakson

Distinguished Service Medal

Awarded to a firefighter or fire officer who was involved in an act where their extreme proficiency in skill and knowledge resulted in the rescue and/or saving of a life.

  • Firefighter/Paramedic Dale Coulter

Civilian Life Saving Award

Presented to members of the public whose personal actions directly and significantly contribute to the saving of a human life.

  • Andrew Smith
    • Utilized a drone to successfully drop a rescue tube flotation device to a distressed swimmer

