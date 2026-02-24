Over 1,800 High Schoolers Attend Northwest Florida Construction Career Days

More than 1,800 high school students got an interactive, hands-on look at the transportation industry during the 6th Annual Northwest Florida Construction Career Days (CCD) last week at the Santa Rosa County Fairgrounds.

Students had the opportunity to operate heavy equipment and learn about bridge inspections, paving, concrete, traffic control, engineering, and more. The event highlights the wide range of career paths available within the transportation, structural, engineering, and building industries. Participants were also engaged directly with representatives from the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), engineering firms, and contractors actively seeking to hire in the Northwest Florida region.

The event also allowed FDOT and its industry partners to connect with students of all backgrounds and skill levels. Students who are 18 years or older may complete job applications with participating companies during the event.

For a photo gallery including Northview and Tate High School students at the event, click here.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.