Over 1,800 High Schoolers Attend Northwest Florida Construction Career Days

February 24, 2026

More than 1,800 high school students got an interactive, hands-on look at the transportation industry during the 6th Annual Northwest Florida Construction Career Days (CCD) last week at the Santa Rosa County Fairgrounds.

Students had the opportunity to operate heavy equipment and learn about bridge inspections, paving, concrete, traffic control, engineering, and more. The event highlights the wide range of career paths available within the transportation, structural, engineering, and building industries. Participants were also engaged directly with representatives from the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), engineering firms, and contractors actively seeking to hire in the Northwest Florida region.

The event also allowed FDOT and its industry partners to connect with students of all backgrounds and skill levels. Students who are 18 years or older may complete job applications with participating companies during the event.

For a photo gallery including Northview and Tate High School students at the event, click here.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 