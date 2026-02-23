Cantonment Man Arrested For Burglary At Olive Baptist Church

A Cantonment man is was arrested for allegedly breaking into an Olive Baptist Church ministry building and a church, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles Edward Suggs, 53, was charged with felony counts of burglary of an unoccupied structure, criminal mischief with property damage over $2,500, possession of burglary tools, and misdemeanor larceny.

Deputies responded to the Olive Baptist Church Crossroads building on University Parkway at Davis Highway after an employee discovered a man sitting on a couch inside the building. Surveillance footage reportedly showed a man shattering the front glass door with a wheel hub and using a metal bar to force entry through a rear door.

The investigation revealed that a 2006 Ford van on the property had also been burglarized after its passenger window was smashed. Authorities found Suggs in possession of food items and a shirt taken from the premise, according to an arrest report. Total damages to the building and the vehicle were estimated at approximately $5,000.

Suggs told deputies that he was told by his paston, “Joe”, to come to the church and clean. His additional statement were redacted from the arrest report.

Suggs was transported to the Escambia County Jail, where he is being held without bond.