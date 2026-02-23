Beulah Middle School FFA Visits Over 900 Elementary Students For Hands-On Agriculture Day

Last week, leaders from the Beulah Middle School FFA Chapter visited more than 900 students at Beulah Elementary School for an engaging and interactive agricultural learning experience.

While learning about the five essential elements plants need to grow—water, sunlight, soil, air, and warmth—each student created a necklace containing a cotton seed. Students were especially excited to learn how cotton grows—from seed to harvest—and how it is used in everyday products.

In addition to plant science, FFA members shared information about the Beulah Middle School farm and the many opportunities students have to be involved in agricultural education and FFA. Each class also met one of the farm animals that made the trip, providing a memorable, up-close agricultural experience.

Teachers were provided with follow-up educational materials, including books about growing cotton and peanuts, student worksheets, and FFA-themed coloring sheets to continue the learning in their classrooms.

The newest addition to the Beulah farm—a sweet lamb—also joined the group and greeted every student as they exited the cafeteria, making the day even more special.

“It was an incredible day of leadership, service, and agricultural education, and we are so proud of our Beulah Middle School FFA students for representing our program so well,” FFA sponsor Leanna Jenkins said.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.