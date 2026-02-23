New Nine Mile Road Costco Construction Moving Quickly

February 23, 2026

Construction is underway on a new Costco at 225 East Nine Mile Road.

The Escambia County Development Review Committee gave final approval in August 2025 for a Costco at 225 East Nine Mile, the previous site of a long-closed Kmart and, later, a Planet Fitness.. The architectural firm MG2, which has partnered with Costco for 30 years on over 780 locations, says it takes under four months to build a new store, but a target date has not yet been announced.

Since work began late last year, the previous shopping center has been demolished, foundation work has been completed, and workers have erected the steel frame and a few exterior walls.

The 172,580-square-foot Costco retail store will have a freestanding gas station and 830 parking spaces at the corner of East Nine Mile Road and Chemstrand Road. The site is just under 22 acres.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 