New Nine Mile Road Costco Construction Moving Quickly

Construction is underway on a new Costco at 225 East Nine Mile Road.

The Escambia County Development Review Committee gave final approval in August 2025 for a Costco at 225 East Nine Mile, the previous site of a long-closed Kmart and, later, a Planet Fitness.. The architectural firm MG2, which has partnered with Costco for 30 years on over 780 locations, says it takes under four months to build a new store, but a target date has not yet been announced.

Since work began late last year, the previous shopping center has been demolished, foundation work has been completed, and workers have erected the steel frame and a few exterior walls.

The 172,580-square-foot Costco retail store will have a freestanding gas station and 830 parking spaces at the corner of East Nine Mile Road and Chemstrand Road. The site is just under 22 acres.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.