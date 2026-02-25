Cantonment Woman Charged With Allegedly Cashing Business Checks Meant For Sales Tax

A Cantonment woman was charged with fraud and grand theft for allegedly cashing checks from her employer that were meant to pay business taxes.

Wendy Joan Moye, 48, was charged with one count of felony grand theft and three felony counts of uttering a forged instrument.

The owner of Franklin Antiques on East Nine Mile Road reported that Moye, her employee, wrote a total of six checks from a Regions Bank business checking account for $8,095 and cashed them. The business owner told deputies that Moye had permission to fill out the checks, but did not have permission to sign her name to them. She stated that six fraudulent checks were written for business taxes; however, her sales taxes were never paid.

Through a subpoena, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office obtained video surveillance and still photographs of female identified as Moye cashing or depositing checks on October 17, 2025, October 31, 2025, and November 13, 2025 at two separate Regions Bank locations, according to an arrest report.

The business owner was shown images from video surveillance of three transactions and positively indemnified Moye as the person in the images, according to the ECSO.

The ECSO investigators set a January 13, 2026, interview meeting with Moye at the main Sheriff’s Office.

“I subsequently received a phone call from a male slating he was Moye’s legal counsel and that she would not attend the meeting,” the deputy wrote in the report.

After a warrant was signed by a judge, Moye was booked into the Okaloosa County Jail with bond set at $9,000.