Escambia County Approves $8 Million To Resurface 47 Roads

The Escambia County Commission recently approved $8 million to resurface 47 roads across the county.

The commission voted to advance 2027 funds of $2,048,705 to 2026 for arterial and collector (higher traffic) roads in District 3 and District 5 such as W Street, Kingsfield Road, and Chemstrand Road.

The $7,991,129.05 total contract was awarded to Roads, Inc. of NWF.

Funds were allocated as follows:

District 1 — $958,544.60

District 2 — $828,441.79

District 3 — $3,972,110.85 District 4 — $372,133.40

District 5 — $1,859,898.41

Total — $7,991,129.05

A timetable for individual roads has not been announced. Here is the list of scheduled 2026 resurfacing projects, organized by district:

District 5

Meadows Ln. — from Atmore Hwy. (SR 97) to Nokomis Rd.

Camaree Pl. — from 10 Mile Rd. to Cul-de-Sac

Chemstrand Rd. — from 10 Mile Rd. to E. Kingsfield Rd.

Chemstrand Rd. — from E. Kingsfield Rd. to Old Chemstrand Rd.

E. Kingsfield Rd. — from CR 95A to Chemstrand Rd.

District 1

Innerarity Point Rd. — from Sorrento Rd. (SR 292) to Causeway

District 2

Mier Henry Rd. — from S. 72nd Ave. to West End

Dowdy Dr. — from West Lake Dr. to St. James Pl.

Westlake Dr. — from Mier Henry Rd. to South End

Rossi Way — from Mier Henry Rd. to Dowdy Dr.

St. James Pl. — from Rossi Way to South End

Ronji Way — from St. James Pl. to Dowdy Dr.

Huntington Dr. — from West End to Nottingham Way

Nottingham Way — from Fountain Abbey to Gilbert Cir.

Corrydle Rd. — from Quigley Rd. to Lavaon Dr.

E. Winthrop Ave. — from S. Navy Blvd. to Live Oak Ave.

E. Palmetto Ave. — from S. Navy Blvd. to Live Oak Ave.

S. 3rd St. — from Barrancas Ave. to Commerce St.

Commerce St. — from S. 3rd St. to Live Oak Ave.

Live Oak Ave. — from Commerce St. to Star Lake Dr.

Live Oak Ave. — from Barrancas Ave. to Commerce St.

District 3

Ballard St. — from St. Regis Dr. to Madison Dr.

St. Regis Dr. (Loop) — from Ballard St. to St. Regis Dr.

St. Regis Dr. — from Ballard St. to Mississippi Cir.

Utah Ct. — from New York Dr. to Cul-de-Sac

New York Dr. — from New Mexico Dr. to Utah Ct.

Opal Ave. — from Topaz Ave. to Aquamarine Ave.

Topaz Ave. — from Ruby Ave. to Aquamarine Ave.

Aquamarine Ave. — from Ruby Ave. to Emerald Ave.

Ruby Ave. — from Topaz Ave. to Aquamarine Ave.

Emerald Ave. — from Fairfield Dr. to Aquamarine Ave.

Louisiana Dr. — from New York Dr. to Kentucky Ave.

New Mexico Dr. — from New York Dr. to Kentucky Ave.

Market St. — from Fairfield Dr. to RR Tracks

Market St. — from RR Tracks to Massachusetts Ave.

Truman Ave. — from W St. to Kelly Ave.

Kemp Rd. — from Longleaf Dr. to Rolling Hills Rd.

N. W St. — from Mobile Hwy. (US 90) to Fairfield Dr. (SR 295)

N. W St. — from Fairfield Dr. (SR 295) to N. Airport Blvd.

N. W St. — from N. Airport Blvd. to Pensacola Blvd. (US 29)

District 4

St. Adela Ave. — from St. Barnabus St. to St. Eusebia St.

St. Eusebia St. — from St. Alban Rd. to Rawson Ln.

St. Cedd Ave. — from St. Alban Rd. to St. Timothy

St. Timothy — from South End to St. Eusebia St.

St. Cloud — from Airport Blvd. to St. Sabas St.

Lewis St. — from Davis Hwy. (SR 291) to Westview Ln.

Chambord Ln. — from Northpointe Blvd. to City Limit

