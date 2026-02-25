Escambia County Approves $8 Million To Resurface 47 Roads
February 25, 2026
The Escambia County Commission recently approved $8 million to resurface 47 roads across the county.
The commission voted to advance 2027 funds of $2,048,705 to 2026 for arterial and collector (higher traffic) roads in District 3 and District 5 such as W Street, Kingsfield Road, and Chemstrand Road.
The $7,991,129.05 total contract was awarded to Roads, Inc. of NWF.
Funds were allocated as follows:
District 1 — $958,544.60
District 2 — $828,441.79
District 3 — $3,972,110.85 District 4 — $372,133.40
District 5 — $1,859,898.41
Total — $7,991,129.05
A timetable for individual roads has not been announced. Here is the list of scheduled 2026 resurfacing projects, organized by district:
District 5
- Meadows Ln. — from Atmore Hwy. (SR 97) to Nokomis Rd.
- Camaree Pl. — from 10 Mile Rd. to Cul-de-Sac
- Chemstrand Rd. — from 10 Mile Rd. to E. Kingsfield Rd.
- Chemstrand Rd. — from E. Kingsfield Rd. to Old Chemstrand Rd.
- E. Kingsfield Rd. — from CR 95A to Chemstrand Rd.
District 1
- Innerarity Point Rd. — from Sorrento Rd. (SR 292) to Causeway
District 2
- Mier Henry Rd. — from S. 72nd Ave. to West End
- Dowdy Dr. — from West Lake Dr. to St. James Pl.
- Westlake Dr. — from Mier Henry Rd. to South End
- Rossi Way — from Mier Henry Rd. to Dowdy Dr.
- St. James Pl. — from Rossi Way to South End
- Ronji Way — from St. James Pl. to Dowdy Dr.
- Huntington Dr. — from West End to Nottingham Way
- Nottingham Way — from Fountain Abbey to Gilbert Cir.
- Corrydle Rd. — from Quigley Rd. to Lavaon Dr.
- E. Winthrop Ave. — from S. Navy Blvd. to Live Oak Ave.
- E. Palmetto Ave. — from S. Navy Blvd. to Live Oak Ave.
- S. 3rd St. — from Barrancas Ave. to Commerce St.
- Commerce St. — from S. 3rd St. to Live Oak Ave.
- Live Oak Ave. — from Commerce St. to Star Lake Dr.
- Live Oak Ave. — from Barrancas Ave. to Commerce St.
District 3
- Ballard St. — from St. Regis Dr. to Madison Dr.
- St. Regis Dr. (Loop) — from Ballard St. to St. Regis Dr.
- St. Regis Dr. — from Ballard St. to Mississippi Cir.
- Utah Ct. — from New York Dr. to Cul-de-Sac
- New York Dr. — from New Mexico Dr. to Utah Ct.
- Opal Ave. — from Topaz Ave. to Aquamarine Ave.
- Topaz Ave. — from Ruby Ave. to Aquamarine Ave.
- Aquamarine Ave. — from Ruby Ave. to Emerald Ave.
- Ruby Ave. — from Topaz Ave. to Aquamarine Ave.
- Emerald Ave. — from Fairfield Dr. to Aquamarine Ave.
- Louisiana Dr. — from New York Dr. to Kentucky Ave.
- New Mexico Dr. — from New York Dr. to Kentucky Ave.
- Market St. — from Fairfield Dr. to RR Tracks
- Market St. — from RR Tracks to Massachusetts Ave.
- Truman Ave. — from W St. to Kelly Ave.
- Kemp Rd. — from Longleaf Dr. to Rolling Hills Rd.
- N. W St. — from Mobile Hwy. (US 90) to Fairfield Dr. (SR 295)
- N. W St. — from Fairfield Dr. (SR 295) to N. Airport Blvd.
- N. W St. — from N. Airport Blvd. to Pensacola Blvd. (US 29)
District 4
- St. Adela Ave. — from St. Barnabus St. to St. Eusebia St.
- St. Eusebia St. — from St. Alban Rd. to Rawson Ln.
- St. Cedd Ave. — from St. Alban Rd. to St. Timothy
- St. Timothy — from South End to St. Eusebia St.
- St. Cloud — from Airport Blvd. to St. Sabas St.
- Lewis St. — from Davis Hwy. (SR 291) to Westview Ln.
- Chambord Ln. — from Northpointe Blvd. to City Limit
NorthEscambia.com file photo.
