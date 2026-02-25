One Big Inning Lifts Pace Past Northview in Battle of State Runners-Up (With Gallery)

Pace 4, Northview 0

One inning on a cold Tuesday night made all the difference between two of the state’s top softball teams in Bratt.

In the battle between two state runners-up from last year, the 6A Pace Lady Patriots defeated Rural Division runner-up Northview Lady Chiefs 4-0.

The game sat scoreless until the top of the fifth inning when the Patriots’ Gracie Ueberroth knocked a two-run home run over the center field fence, and Haley Olivet singled to score two more runs.

Mikayla McAnally pitched a complete game for the Lady Chiefs, allowing five hits and four runs (two earned) while walking two and striking out seven.

McAnally, Avery Stuckey, and Bailey Burkette each had one hit for Northview.

Pace 6, Northview 3 (JV)

Brooklyn Allen was in the circle for four innings, allowing six hits and six runs (one earned), while walking two and striking out one.

Kinley White and Katie Jones each had one hit for the JV Chiefs. White and Natalia Morales each had one RBI.

