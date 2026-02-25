Breezy And Warm Wednesday, Rain Chance Returns Tomorrow

The next few days will bring a transition from pleasant, sunny conditions to a more active and breezy weather pattern. While Wednesday remains mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70s, moisture returns Wednesday night, leading to increasing rain chances through Thursday and Friday. Gusty southwest winds up to 30 mph are expected Thursday, followed by a high probability of showers and possible thunderstorms Friday morning as a front moves through. Conditions will clear out just in time for a beautiful, sunny weekend with temperatures climbing back into the upper 70s by Sunday.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night: Showers, mainly after midnight. Low around 60. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday: Showers likely before 9am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 9am and noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 53. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 77.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.