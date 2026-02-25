Northview Beats Chipley; Tate Falls To Gulf Breeze

Northview 17, Chipley 3

The Northview Chiefs beat the Chipley Tigers 17-3 Tuesday night in Chipley.

Jace Portwood went 3-3 to drive in six runs on three hits to lead the Chiefs with a two-run double in the first and fifth innings, along with a two-run single in the sixth.

Jackson Bridges, Bryant Mason, and Grayden Sheffield each scored two runs for the Chiefs.

Gayson Burns earned the win on the mound for Northview, surrendering two hits and three runs (two earned) while walking three and striking out nine in five and one-third innings. Mason threw two-thirds of an inning, allowing one hit and no runs, striking out two.

Northview will host Holmes County on Thursday before traveling to Destin on Friday.

Gulf Breeze 3, Tate 0

The Tate Aggies fell to Gulf Breeze 3-0 on Tuesday night in Gulf Breeze.

Beasley took the loss for the Aggies. He went three and one-third innings, giving up three runs (two earned) on five hits, striking out one and walking four. In two and two-thirds innings, Hunter Clayton allowed one hit and no runs, striking out two and walking none.

Nathan Connors, Cade McNair, Cooper Halfacre, and Cal Foxworth each contributed one Tate hit.

The Aggies will take on Fort Walton on Thursday and Escambia on Friday at Wahoos Stadium.

Tate 9, Gulf Breeze 9 (JV) — tie

Tate 7, Gulf Breeze 3 (Freshmen)