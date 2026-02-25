Tate Aggies Cheerleader Lillian Abner Signs With Morehead State

February 25, 2026

On Tuesday, Tate High School cheerleader Lillian Abner signed to continue her academic and athletic career in cheerleading at Morehead State University

“Lilly Abner is an elite talent when it comes to cheerleading, and she is one of the top recruits in her position this year. Lilly possesses the extreme discipline and tenacious work ethic necessary to be successful in the winningest collegiate cheer in the world, and I am confident that she will make an immediate impact on our MSU All-Girl team,” Morehead State University head coach Mark Coleman said. “I’m excited to see Lilly’s journey over the next four years, and Morehead State University Cheer couldn’t be happier that she is joining our Doan Dynasty Family!”

For more photos, click here.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 