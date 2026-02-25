Tate Aggies Cheerleader Lillian Abner Signs With Morehead State

On Tuesday, Tate High School cheerleader Lillian Abner signed to continue her academic and athletic career in cheerleading at Morehead State University

“Lilly Abner is an elite talent when it comes to cheerleading, and she is one of the top recruits in her position this year. Lilly possesses the extreme discipline and tenacious work ethic necessary to be successful in the winningest collegiate cheer in the world, and I am confident that she will make an immediate impact on our MSU All-Girl team,” Morehead State University head coach Mark Coleman said. “I’m excited to see Lilly’s journey over the next four years, and Morehead State University Cheer couldn’t be happier that she is joining our Doan Dynasty Family!”

