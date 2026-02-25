Ribbon Cutting Held For New 7 Brew On Nine Mile Road

February 25, 2026

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held recently for the new 7 Brew on Nine Mile Road at Chemstrand Road.

“We’re thrilled to continue serving the Pensacola community with the addition of our third location,” said Zac Cockman, 7 Brew Pensacola director of franchisees. “It is an honor to continue our partnership with Feeding the Gulf
Coast to help feed those in need in the Panhandle.”

Prior to the ribbon cutting, the stand opened with a “Swag Day” that saw cars lined up through the neighboring shopping center.

During the ceremony, 7 Brew donated $1,500 to Feeding the Gulf Coast.

The 7 Brew stand will add 50 jobs to the area, according to the company. The company has over 630 stands across the country.

The company has also proposed locations nearby at the intersection of Nine Mile Road and Pine Forest Road at the site of an AT&T store and Maynard’s Donuts , and at the intersection of Nine Mile Road and University Parkway near Target.

