New 7 Brew Coffee Shop Approved At Nine Mile And Chemstrand

August 18, 2025

A new 7 Brew coffee shop has been approved for the northeast corner of Nine Mile and Chemstrand Road.

The Escambia County Development Review Committee (DRC) recently approved the application that was filed earlier this year for 300 East Nine Mile Road. It will replace a former auto sales business that will be demolished or removed.

It will be located next to an existing Dunkin’ Donuts and near Aldi and Tesla.

A DRC application is pending for another new 7 Brew about 2.5 miles away at the corner of Nine Mile Road and University Parkway.

A 7 Brew is currently open in Escambia County at 5305 North Davis Highway.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 