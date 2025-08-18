New 7 Brew Coffee Shop Approved At Nine Mile And Chemstrand

A new 7 Brew coffee shop has been approved for the northeast corner of Nine Mile and Chemstrand Road.

The Escambia County Development Review Committee (DRC) recently approved the application that was filed earlier this year for 300 East Nine Mile Road. It will replace a former auto sales business that will be demolished or removed.

It will be located next to an existing Dunkin’ Donuts and near Aldi and Tesla.

A DRC application is pending for another new 7 Brew about 2.5 miles away at the corner of Nine Mile Road and University Parkway.

A 7 Brew is currently open in Escambia County at 5305 North Davis Highway.