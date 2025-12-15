I-10 To Be Resurfaced From State Line To Near Highway 29 In $19.8 Million Project

December 15, 2025

The Florida Department of Transportation will soon begin a $19.8 million resurfacing project early next year  on I-10, from the Perdido River Bridge at the state line to west of the Highway 29 (Exit 10).

The project also includes:

  • Installation of an intelligent transportation system (ITS) wrong-way detection system, along with eastbound on-ramp and westbound off-ramp extensions at the I-10/Pine Forest Road (State Road 297) interchange (Exit 7).
  • Installation of high-tension cable barriers from the Perdido River Bridge to Beulah Road, and from Nine Mile Road (Exit 5) to west of U.S. 29 (Exit 10).
  • Median crossover installation for emergency vehicles.
  • Guardrail replacement.
  • Expansion joint rehabilitation on the westbound approach slab of the Perdido River Bridge.

During construction, traffic shifts may be required for travel lanes, ramps and shoulders. Lane closures may also occur Sunday through Thursday, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Construction is expected to be completed in late 2027.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 