ECUA: Protect Your Pipes From Freezing Temperatures

December 15, 2025

With freezing temperatures in the forecast, it’s important to take steps now to protect your home’s plumbing, according to the Emerald Coast Utilities Authority.

ECUA offered a few simple tips to avoid costly repairs:

  • Insulate Pipes and Faucets: Wrap exposed pipes in unheated areas (garage, attic, crawl space) with insulation to prevent freezing.
  • Disconnect & Drain Outdoor Hoses: Remove hoses from faucets and let them drain to prevent frozen pipes.
  • Run a Trickle of Water: Let a small stream of water run from the faucet furthest from your water line to keep your pipes from freezing.
  • Protect Backflow Preventers: If you have a backflow preventer on your property (for irrigation, pools, etc.), wrap it with insulation or shut off and drain the water supply.

ECUA said taking these steps now can help prevent freezing pipes and costly damage later.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 