Brent Wipf Selected As Escambia County 2025 Employee Of The Year

Brent Wipf, Water Quality and Land Management division manager in the Natural Resources Management Department, has been named the Escambia County 2025 Employee of the Year.

In his role as division manager, Wipf oversees the Water Quality and Land Management branch of the Natural Resources Management Department, serving the community through development and oversight of local environmental resource-focused initiatives. Wipf and his team manage several programs including Surface Water Quality Improvements and Monitoring, Urban Forestry and Land Management, Air Quality Monitoring and Compliance, and Laboratory Services. Wipf was also recognized as the November 2025 Employee of the Month.

Wipf’s team has recognized him for his approachable demeanor, exceptional leadership, and professionalism in running the division. He began his career with Escambia County in October 2001, gaining over two decades of knowledge and experience that have helped him effectively balance ongoing operational responsibilities to ensure the division runs smoothly and efficiently.

“Brent is an exemplary public servant who shows dedication each day to protecting and improving the county’s natural resources,” Natural Resources Management Director Chips Kirschenfeld said. “The quality of work accomplished by our Water Quality and Land Management Division is reflective of his leadership abilities and sets a high standard for performance. He is an invaluable asset to our department, and it is an honor to recognize him as Employee of the Year.”

“My role as Escambia County’s Water Quality and Land Management Division Manager provides continual opportunities to make a meaningful difference for both our citizens and the environment,” Wipf said. “The work never gets old. There are always new problems to solve and challenges to overcome, and I feel truly rewarded by helping the citizens of Escambia County. I am fortunate to manage a fantastic team of scientists and environmental professionals who all share my commitment to public service.”