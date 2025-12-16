Slight Warming Trend Begins

December 16, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 58. Wind chill values between 20 and 30 early. East wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 40. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. East wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 59. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 68.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

