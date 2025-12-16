Slight Warming Trend Begins
December 16, 2025
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 58. Wind chill values between 20 and 30 early. East wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 40. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. East wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 59. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 68.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.
