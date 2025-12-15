Tate Senior Gage Coates Wins Esports Madden NFL Championship

Tate High School senior Gage Coates won the Esports Fall 2025 Madden NFL Central Region Championship Game, defeating his opponent from Bishop Verot Catholic High School in Fort Myers.

Coates earned the No. 2 seed in the playoffs with an impressive 7-1 regular season record. The national league, hosted by PlayVS, features 32 teams from across the United States, including competitors from states like Iowa, Alabama, and Kansas.

“I enjoy playing Madden because we get to play as our heroes and compete with people around the world,” Coates said. “Sometimes, we’re lucky enough to play as a guy we watched on Friday night, like Graham Gano.”

This victory marks the latest achievement in Coates’ esports career, following his impressive performance last season when he won the Central Region Madden NFL Championship with a 9-1 regular season record and an overall 14-1 performance.

In addition to Coates’s success, Tate’s esports program continues to thrive across multiple games. This year, multiple Tate teams qualified for the PlayVS playoffs, including two teams in Super Smash Bros. and two in Fortnite, showcasing the ongoing growth and success of Tate’s esports program.

The esports program at Tate High School was made possible through a Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) grant, which has allowed students like Coates to excel in competitive gaming at the highest levels.

“We are incredibly proud of Gage and the dedication he brings to our esports program,” Principal Laura Touchstone said. “His hard work, leadership, and passion have set a high bar for our students. Our esports teams continue to demonstrate excellence, and Gage’s championship victory is a testament to the talent and commitment found here at Tate High School.”

PlayVS (Play Versus) is North America’s leading platform for scholastic and collegiate esports. Coates’s championship victory underscores the exceptional talent at Tate, and the support of the DoDEA grant has been crucial in making these achievements possible.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.