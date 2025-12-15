Cold And Windy Monday; Low In The 20s Again Monday Night

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 47. Wind chill values between 15 and 25 early. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 24. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 58. Wind chill values between 25 and 35 early. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. South wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 62.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 72.