Cold And Windy Monday; Low In The 20s Again Monday Night

December 15, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 47. Wind chill values between 15 and 25 early. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 24. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 58. Wind chill values between 25 and 35 early. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. South wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 62.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 