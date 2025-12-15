Cold And Windy Monday; Low In The 20s Again Monday Night
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 47. Wind chill values between 15 and 25 early. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 24. Calm wind.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 58. Wind chill values between 25 and 35 early. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. South wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 62.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 72.
