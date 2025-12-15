Florida Gas Prices Move Lower, AAA Says

Florida gas prices are moving lower as millions of Americans finalize their year-end holiday travel plans. Of the 7.5 million Floridians that AAA expects to take a trip, 6.7 million are forecast to drive.

“Florida gas prices have declined for three consecutive weeks,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “If current trends continue, holiday travelers will find the lowest gas prices in years.”

Sunday’s Florida average of $2.81 is 11 cents less than a week ago, 14 cents less than a month ago, 26 cents less than this time last year, and the lowest daily average price since May 2021.

The average price per gallon Sunday in Escambia County was $2.69 per gallon. In Pensacola, a low of $2.42 was available at stations on Pine Forest Road and West Nine Mile Road. In North Escambia, Sunday’s low price was $2.52 at a station on Highway 29 in Cantonment.

