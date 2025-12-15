Escambia Fire Rescue Shares Winter Weather Heating Safety Tips

With the arrival of cold weather, Escambia County Fire Rescue is encouraging residents to practice space heater and carbon monoxide safety.

Home fires occur more in the winter months than any other time of year. According to the National Fire Protection Association, heating equipment is one of the leading causes of home fire deaths and space heaters account for 4 out of 5 home heating fire deaths.

Home Heating Tips

Have heating equipment and chimneys cleaned and inspected annually by a qualified professional.

Keep anything that can burn at least 3 feet away from heating equipment, like the furnace, fireplace, wood stove or portable space heater.

Never plug a space heater in a power strip.

Install carbon monoxide detectors to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

Never use an oven to heat your home.

Close all bedroom doors before going to bed. Remember this phrase: Close before you doze!

Portable Electric Heaters

Place them on a solid, flat surface, away from high traffic areas and doorways.

Portable space heaters should be turned OFF every time you leave the room and before going to bed.

Use and purchase heaters with an automatic shut off so if they are tipped over they will shut off.

Plug power cords directly into outlets and never into an extension cord or power strip.

Inspect for loose connections or cracked, damaged, or broken plugs, and replace before using.

Carbon Monoxide

Carbon monoxide is an invisible, odorless gas created when fuels like gasoline, wood, coal, natural gas, propane oil and methane burn incompletely, according to the National Fire Protection Association. Exposure to carbon monoxide can have fatal results. Due to being invisible and odorless, carbon monoxide has been known as the “invisible killer.”

Safety Tips

Install carbon monoxide alarms in central locations of the home, including outside each sleeping area and every level of the home.

Test carbon monoxide alarms monthly. If the alarm sound is low, replace the batteries.

If a carbon monoxide alarm goes off, immediately move to a fresh air location and call 9-1-1.

Make sure all vents for the dryer, furnace, stove and fireplace are clear.

If a vehicle is located inside a garage, make sure the garage door is open before starting the vehicle to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

Only use gas or charcoal grills outdoors.

Use generators outdoors, as they produce carbon monoxide.

Never use a gas stove to warm a home, as it can produce carbon monoxide.

Symptoms of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Headache

Weakness

Dizziness

Nausea or vomiting

Shortness of breath

Sleepiness

Loss of muscle control

Loss of consciousness

Those experiencing symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning should immediately get into fresh air and seek medical attention.

Smoke Detectors Save Lives

Escambia County Fire Rescue is available to provide and install smoke and carbon monoxide detectors free of charge for residents. For information about obtaining a home smoke detector, call (850) 595-HERO (4376).