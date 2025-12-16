No Serious Injuries Reported In Walnut Hill Highway 97 T-Bone Crash

There were no serious injuries in a T-bone crash Monday afternoon on Highway 97 in Walnut Hill.

The driver of a silver SUV reportedly pulled out of the parking lot of a Dollar General on Highway 97 at South Highway 99 and was struck by a white vehicle, according to witnesses. Both vehicles came to a stop in a field across the road from the Dollar General.

Both drivers initially refused transport by Escambia County EMS.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.