Camper Fire Claims Life Of A Dog Near McDavid

A camper fire claimed the life of a dog Monday afternoon near McDavid.

The camper was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived in the 1800 block of Lambert Bridge Road, just off North Pine Barren Road.

A dog died in the blaze, and there were no injuries to people.

The camper was a total loss. Firefighters were able to prevent the spread of the fire to a nearby home, but heat caused damage to the home’s siding.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.