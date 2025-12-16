Camper Fire Claims Life Of A Dog Near McDavid
December 16, 2025
A camper fire claimed the life of a dog Monday afternoon near McDavid.
The camper was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived in the 1800 block of Lambert Bridge Road, just off North Pine Barren Road.
A dog died in the blaze, and there were no injuries to people.
The camper was a total loss. Firefighters were able to prevent the spread of the fire to a nearby home, but heat caused damage to the home’s siding.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.
