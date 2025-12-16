FDLE Arrests Escambia County Sex Offender Who Now Faces 30 New Charges

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has arrested a registered sex offender in Escambia County who now faces 30 new charges.

Donschee Ricky Montrell Foster, 33, was charged with 20 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, one count of failure to report a change in residence, one count of failure to report vacating a permanent residence, three counts of knowingly providing false sexual offender registration information by act or omission and five counts of failure to report internet identifiers. He remains in the Escambia County Jail without bond.

he investigation began in early November, when FDLE discovered Foster was residing at an unreported address, which violates Florida’s sexual offender registration laws. The investigation revealed that Foster had not been at his registered residence for nearly a week but was living at an apartment in Pensacola which was also occupied by a juvenile family member. On November 17, FDLE obtained an arrest warrant for Foster for failure to report a change in residence, failure to report vacating a residence and knowingly providing false sexual offender registration information by act or omission.

During a post arrest interview of Foster, FDLE discovered that he was using multiple online accounts that had not been properly reported to the appropriate authorities in accordance with his registration requirements. FDLE obtained a search warrant for Foster’s cell phone. Agents said the digital forensic analysis resulted in the identification of five unreported online accounts including Facebook Messenger, Roblox, X, YouTube and Discord. The analysis also identified multiple files which appeared to depict the sexual abuse of children on his device. FDLE worked to obtain another search warrant to allow for a more thorough review of the contents of the device. The expanded search revealed numerous images involving the sexual exploitation of children.

On December 5, FDLE obtained a second arrest warrant for Foster for charges of failure to report an internet identifier and possession of child sexual abuse material.