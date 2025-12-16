Northview Band Holds Winter Concert (With Gallery)

The Northview High School Tribal Beat band held its annual Winter Concert Monday night.

Ensembles performed selections that included Silent Night, Joy to the World, and Pat-a-pan. The Northview Concert Band then performed the lively Bobsled Run, Salvation is Created and Into the Arctic.

For a photo gallery, click here.

The Northview band is under the leadership of Director Garsche Roble and Assistant Director Alisa Brown.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.