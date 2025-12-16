Northview Band Holds Winter Concert (With Gallery)

December 16, 2025

The Northview High School Tribal Beat band held its annual Winter Concert Monday night.

Ensembles performed selections that included Silent Night, Joy to the World, and Pat-a-pan. The Northview Concert Band then performed the lively Bobsled Run, Salvation is Created and Into the Arctic.

The Northview band is under the leadership of Director Garsche Roble and Assistant Director Alisa Brown.

