Flomaton Council Votes To Name Justin Hetrick As Permanent Police Chief

The Town of Flomaton has hired a new police chief.

The town council voted unanimously during a Monday night special meeting to promote interim Chief Justin Hetrick to Flomaton police chief.

Hetrick said transparency and community engagement will be crucial to his administration with the department, which has seven certified officers.

After serving since May 2024, Dereck Lowry resigned as police chief on December 5. On December 8, the council stopped short of promoting then-captain Hetrick as police chief at Mayor Arthur Odom’s recommendation.The council instead appointed Hetrick as interim chief and set the Monday, December 15 special meeting to interview Hetrick.

Monday night, only council members Roger Adkinson and Kay Wagner asked Hetrick any questions before the vote.

