Flomaton Council Votes To Name Justin Hetrick As Permanent Police Chief

December 16, 2025

The Town of Flomaton has hired a new police chief.

The town council voted unanimously during a Monday night special meeting to promote interim Chief Justin Hetrick to Flomaton police chief.

Hetrick said transparency and community engagement will be crucial to his administration with the department, which has seven certified officers.

After serving since May 2024, Dereck Lowry resigned as police chief on December 5. On December 8, the council stopped short of promoting then-captain Hetrick as police chief at Mayor Arthur Odom’s recommendation.The council instead appointed Hetrick as interim chief and set the Monday, December 15 special meeting to interview Hetrick.

For more photos from Monday night’s meeting, click here.

Monday night, only council members Roger Adkinson and Kay Wagner asked Hetrick any questions before the vote.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 