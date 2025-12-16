Man’s Body Found Not Far From Jim Allen Elementary School

An adult male was found deceased Monday afternoon in a wooded area of Eden Lane and Highway 95A, across the railroad tracks from Jim Allen Elementary School.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s office, the man died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Foul play was not suspected.

The investigation is continuing by the ECSO and the District 1 Medical Examiner’s Office.

Further details have not yet been released.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.