New 7Brew Coffee Shop Planned For Corner Of Nine Mile And University

A new 7Brew coffee is proposed for the corner of East Nine Mile Road and University Parkway, according to plans filed with Escambia County.

The 540 square foot coffee shop, a 230 square foot remote cooler, associated drive-thru, and parking would be located on 1.14 acres on the southwest corner near existing shopping center with Publix and Target.

The proposed 7Brew is set for a pre-application meeting on Wednesday, July 30 with the Escambia County Development Review Committee.

Pictured: The latest 7Brew in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties opened on July 23 in Gulf Breeze. Photo for NorthEscambia.com. Pictured below: A 7Brew planned for Nine Mile and University. NorthEscambia.com graphic.

