‘Shop With A Cop’ Brings Holiday Cheer to Local Children

December 25, 2025

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Shop with a Cop provided Christmas for over dozens of children.

ECSO partnered with the Escambia County Sheriff Foundation to bring holiday cheer.

For a photo gallery, click or tap here.

ECSO deputies shopped for these kids based on a special list they each submitted. The kids then visited the ECSO special winter wonderland party, where they received all of their gifts.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 