‘Shop With A Cop’ Brings Holiday Cheer to Local Children
December 25, 2025
The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Shop with a Cop provided Christmas for over dozens of children.
ECSO partnered with the Escambia County Sheriff Foundation to bring holiday cheer.
ECSO deputies shopped for these kids based on a special list they each submitted. The kids then visited the ECSO special winter wonderland party, where they received all of their gifts.
