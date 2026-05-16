Joseph Michael ‘Mike’ Nevels

Joseph Michael “Mike” Nevels, age 78, of Jay, Florida, went to be with our Lord and Savior on May 13, 2026, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Mike was born in Elba, Alabama, on November 30, 1947, to James and Claudine Nevels. In 1956, the Prescott family moved his family to Jay, where he grew up and graduated from Jay High School with the Class of 1966. Following graduation, Mike proudly answered the call of duty and voluntarily joined the U.S. Army, serving with honor in Vietnam during the Tet Offensive (1967-1968).

On June 2, 1967, he married the love of his life, Kay. Following his military service, the couple permanently settled in Jay, Florida, to build their life and raise their family. Mike was a highly skilled Master Electrician, dedicating 33 years of hard work and expertise to Exxon at the Jay plant and off-shore until his well-deserved retirement in April 2008.

Mike loved his family deeply, both immediate and extended. He was fiercely devoted to his wife, children, and grandchildren, and was a constant pillar of support for his many brothers and sisters. Everyone in the community knew that if they called Mike for help, he would drop everything to be there. This servant’s heart extended to his faith; Mike was a dedicated member of the Jay First Baptist Church for 46 years, where he spent countless hours contributing to the upkeep and maintenance of the church buildings and grounds.

Fishing has always been Mike’s passion even when he was little and he and his brothers Patton and Obie would walk to the river bridge to haul a mess of fish back to the house. After retiring, Mike found great joy in the simple pleasures of life and continued fishing whenever he could along the Escambia & Tensaw River with Obie and his brother-in-law Kenneth. He also cherished his afternoons and summer days spent making memories with Joseph and Holley James after school. He did his absolute best to take care of everyone around him, leaving a legacy as the toughest, most dependable man his family ever knew.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, James and Claudine Nevels; his two sisters, Willigem Crocker and Betty Ates; and his beloved daughter, Kimberly Kay Nevels.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 58 years, Carolyn Kay Nevels; his daughter, Melinda (Brian) Johnson; his son, James Michael Nevels; six grandchildren, Mary (Robby) Yant, Austin (Courtney) Sapp, Karrie (Tyler) Hutchcraft, Brody (Bentley) Johnson, Joseph Michael Nevels, and Holley James Nevels; three great-grandchildren, with a fourth expected blessing due in October; four sisters, Mary Dean Donaldson, Totsye Nevels, Jeanne Pepper, and Gwen Golden; three brothers, Patton (Sandy) Nevels, Obie (Reta) Nevels, and Marty (Delaine) Nevels; along with a large, loving network of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Pallbearers are: Obie Nevels, James Michael Nevels, Brian Johnson, Derrek Nevels, Austin Sapp, Brody Johnson.

Honorary Pallbearers are: Joseph Michael Nevels, Patton Nevels, Marty Nevels, Kenneth McPherson, Wilbur Moran and Bob Holland.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, from 6-8 p.m. at Jay First Baptist Church.

A Celebration of Life service will take place on Thursday, May 21, 2026, at 2 p.m. at Jay First Baptist Church with burial immediately following at Jay Cemetery. Jay Funeral Chapel is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the American Diabetes Association in honor of “daddy’s little girl,” Kimberly.