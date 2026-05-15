Gerald ‘Jerry’ Allen Erickson

Gerald “Jerry” Allen Erickson of Pensacola, Florida passed away on May 13, 2026.

Jerry was born on September 15, 1953 in Maple Lake, Minnesota to Warren Carl Erickson and Catherine Marie O’Neill Erickson. He had a career with the United States Navy, retiring as an ABH1 after 20 years of dedicated service. Afterwards, Jerry worked for over 35 years at the Pensacola Aviation Center. Passionate about sports, he was very actively involved in coaching baseball for all three of his sons.

Jerry was preceded in death by his father Wayne Carl Erickson and his mother Catherine Marie Erickson.

He is survived by his wife, Char Erickson; his sons, Gerald Erickson, Jr., Keith Michael Erickson, and Joseph Carl Erickson; his ex-wife, Pam Smith; his granddaughter, Izabella Erickson; his grandsons, Evann Erickson, Keith Erickson, Jr., Liam Erickson, Jace Edwards, Jackson Edwards, Alex Morales, and Louie Morales.

The pallbearers will be Gerald Erickson, Jr., Keith Erickson, Joseph Erickson, Evann Erickson, Keith Erickson, Jr., and Liam Erickson.

Services for Jerry will be held at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, with a visitation starting at 11 a.m. and funeral starting at noon officiated by Pastor Mike Mashburn. Burial will follow at Barrancas National Cemetery, his final resting place.