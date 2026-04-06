West Roberts Road Lane Closures Being Tuesday, Continue Into Summer

April 6, 2026

Temporary lane closures and detours on West Roberts Road that will continue into the summer are scheduled to begin on Tuesday.

A portion of West Roberts Road between Stallion Road and Highway 29 will experience temporary lane closures with detours beginning Tuesday, April 7 while crews install new stormwater culvert crossings beneath the roadway.

Work will be completed in two phases:

  • Phase one: Lanes will be closed along West Roberts Road between Tate Road and Highway 29 beginning Tuesday, April 7. Work is expected to be completed by Tuesday, June 2.
  • Phase two: Lanes will be closed along West Roberts Road between Stallion Road and Tate Road beginning Tuesday, June 2. Work is expected to be completed by Friday, July 24.

Traffic on West Roberts Road will be detoured along Stallion Road, East Kingsfield Road, Tate Road, and Highway 29.

Residents, pedestrians, local traffic and emergency vehicles will have access to properties within the work area at all times; however, there may be short periods when a driveway or entrance may be blocked temporarily as equipment and materials are moved during construction.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 