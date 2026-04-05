Clouds Persist Into Monday, Cooler Temperatures

Happy Easter!

Residents in the North Escambia area can expect a cool, cloudy start to the week before a warming trend takes hold. While Monday remains breezy and overcast, skies will clear out by Tuesday to usher in sunnier conditions and highs reaching the mid-70s. Midweek brings a slight chance of showers and increased wind gusts, but the real highlight is the upcoming weekend, which promises plenty of sunshine and temperatures climbing into the lower 80s.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 49. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. East wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.