Pickup Plows Through Food Trucks, Vehicles In Destructive Cantonment Crash

One person was injured in a destructive crash Saturday afternoon involving a pickup truck, two food trucks, and several other vehicles.

Around 1:20 p.m., the driver of a silver Dodge Ram pickup driven by a 46-year-old Flomaton man rear-ended a Chevrolet Silverado northbound on Highway 95A behind the Speed Mart on Highway 29 at Tate School Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The silver pickup truck then went through the parking lot of the gas station and struck a Honda Civic and a Honda Odyssey. The silver Dodge pickup then crashed through the end of a food truck, pushing into a second food truck. The truck also struck signage, a large smoker grill and other items, and brought down a power pole.

A 26-year-old man in one of the food trucks was injured.

For more photos, click here.

The driver of the silver pickup was transported to the hospital by Escambia County EMS, with non-life threatening injuries. Troopers cited him for careless driving, failure to utilize his seat belt, and for no motor vehicle registration. .

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.