Pickup Plows Through Food Trucks, Vehicles In Destructive Cantonment Crash
April 5, 2026
One person was injured in a destructive crash Saturday afternoon involving a pickup truck, two food trucks, and several other vehicles.
Around 1:20 p.m., the driver of a silver Dodge Ram pickup driven by a 46-year-old Flomaton man rear-ended a Chevrolet Silverado northbound on Highway 95A behind the Speed Mart on Highway 29 at Tate School Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The silver pickup truck then went through the parking lot of the gas station and struck a Honda Civic and a Honda Odyssey. The silver Dodge pickup then crashed through the end of a food truck, pushing into a second food truck. The truck also struck signage, a large smoker grill and other items, and brought down a power pole.
A 26-year-old man in one of the food trucks was injured.
The driver of the silver pickup was transported to the hospital by Escambia County EMS, with non-life threatening injuries. Troopers cited him for careless driving, failure to utilize his seat belt, and for no motor vehicle registration. .
NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.
Comments
9 Responses to “Pickup Plows Through Food Trucks, Vehicles In Destructive Cantonment Crash”
We need self-driving cars. They have some bugs but can be fixed.
We humans are HARD to fix.
It seems strange to see so much destruction, injuries, and possible loss of livelihood for a food truck owner, and then see that a citizen is concerned about the paperwork that a State Trooper has to do as part of their paid job. I hope that those involved will be okay and I worry for them. I’m not worried about someone doing their normal job.
I hope and pray that everyone will be ok. Hope that the food truck owners can set back up because their food is delicious.
I would like to know what his speed was when he re-ended the Silverado, I looked up what the impact would be at just going 40 mph and it’s unbelievable. It’s comparable to being struck by several tons of force, with forces exceeding 14,000 pounds-force (lbs-f) even when seatbelts are used. We all need to think about that force when we are on the road.
What about the food truck owners? Their livelihood has been destroyed. Will the person at fault be held financially responsible? Probably not.
How fast was that guy going coming off Hwy 29 ? Crazy how much damage he did
I feel for that Trooper…lots and lots of paperwork. Hopefully it was not the end of his or her shift.
simply amazing how so many people can be such terrible drivers. most drivers dont even deserve a drivers license..
VERY BLESSED NO OTHER INJURIES. HOPEFULLY THE PICKUP DRIVER’S IS NOTHING SERIOUS