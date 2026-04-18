Pace At Tate Softball Game Called Due To Serious Player Injury

Friday night’s Pace at Tate varsity softball game was called due to the injury of a Pace Lady Patriot.

Junior Kylie Reed was running to second base when she collided with the Tate second baseman. She was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital by Escambia County EMS.

“Please keep our girl Kylie Reed in your thoughts and prayers,” Pace Softball posted on their social media Friday night. “She is in good spirits as of now, and is doing okay but in a lot of pain. We love you Kylie.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Pace High School Softball. Please keep their players, coaches, and family in your prayers,” Tate Softball posted. The Aggies’ second baseman was not injured.

For more photos from the beginning of the game, click here.

Before the game, the Tate Aggies honored retiring head coach Melinda Wyatt. We will have a complete story and photo gallery on Sunday morning on NorthEscambia.com.

Pace 3, Tate 0 (JV)

The JV Pace Patriots defeated the Tate Aggies 3-0 on Friday afternoon at Tate.

Middleton went five innings for Tate, giving up three unearned runs on six hits, striking out one and walking one.

For photos from the end of the game, click here. (JV photos are the end of the gallery.)

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.