Northview Claims District Championship With 2-1 Win Over Jay (With Gallery)

The Northview Chiefs won the Rural District 1 championship on Friday night, 2-1 over Jay in a game played at Central High School.

“It’s amazing, they worked so hard,” first-year Northview head coach Justin Raley said after the win over the Royals. Justin Raley had been an assistant coach the past three seasons at Jay, under the leadership of his father Duane Raley, who is now an assistant coach at Northview.

“This group of guys is special; they’ve bought in from day one, and they deserve every bit of this,” he added.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Bryant Mason earned the win on the mound for the Chiefs, giving up two hits and no runs in five innings, walking two and striking out eight. Jack Boutwell opened on the hill for the Chiefs, allowing three hits and one unearned run in two innings, walking two and striking out one.

Landon Golden went five innings for the Royals, allowing one hit, two earned runs, striking out seven and walking six. Brison Nelson was on the mound for one inning, giving up one hit and walking two.

Mason and Boutwell had one hit each for Northview, while Bryant Mason and Luke Chavers had one RBI each. Bryson Morris had one RBI for Jay, while Nick Baxley went 2-3.

Northview (18-8, 3-0) will likely host a first round regional game. Jay (14-7, 2-2) will also likely have at at-large bid in the regional tournament, but possibly on the road.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.