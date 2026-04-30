North Escambia Community Forum With FDOT On Transportation Issues Next Week

State Representative Michelle Salzman, in partnership with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), will host a Community Information Forum focused on key transportation infrastructure developments in the North Escambia area.

The meeting is a follow-up to a well-attended session held in January and will provide residents with updated information, project timelines, and an opportunity to ask questions and share feedback.

Community members are encouraged to attend and engage in this important discussion about ongoing and future transportation improvements in the area. The meeting will be held from 5:30 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5 at the Molino Community Center at 6450A Highway 95A.

Escambia County District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry, ECUA District 5 Representative Kevin Stephens, and Century Mayor Ben Boutwell are expected to participate in the formum along with Salzman and FDOT officials. Additional public officials have been invited to attend.

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“This forum is an important opportunity for residents to stay informed and be part of the conversation about the future of our community,” Salzman said. “We’ve heard the concerns and questions from our January meeting, and this follow-up allows us to provide updates, share progress, and continue working together to improve infrastructure and quality of life across the north end of Escambia County.”

Residents attending the forum will have the opportunity to receive updates on ongoing and planned infrastructure projects, ask questions directly to agency representatives, and provide feedback on local transportation needs. The event is intended to foster open communication between the community and public officials as efforts continue to address growth, mobility, and roadway improvements in the North Escambia area.

“I am looking forward to providing another District 5 community meet and greet with your elected officials. Special guest Department of Transportation representatives will also be on hand to answer your roadway questions,” Stephens said.

Pictured: A January 2026 community meeting at the Molino Community center. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.