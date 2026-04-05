Mosquito Control Supervisor Wiggins Named Escambia Employee Of The Month

Escambia County has recognized Gregory Wiggins, mosquito control supervisor in the Mosquito Control Division of the Natural Resources Management Department, as the April 2026 Employee of the Month. Wiggins’ selection was recognized with a proclamation during a Board of County Commissioners meeting.

As the mosquito control supervisor, Wiggins oversees daily operations of the county’s pest control program, including planning routes, assigning personnel, and record keeping. He supervises a staff of dedicated mosquito control technicians. Wiggins began his career with Escambia County in June 2014, gaining over a decade of knowledge and experience that have helped him ensure the Mosquito Control Division runs smoothly and efficiently.

“Greg is a shining example of what it means to be a public servant,” Natural Resources Director Chips Kirschenfeld said. “He cares deeply about the community he serves and the individuals on his team, which shows in the work he performs each day. He consistently displays professionalism, steadiness, and a positive attitude. He is truly deserving of recognition as Employee of the Month, and we are excited to celebrate him and his achievements.”

Among his colleagues, Wiggins is celebrated for his dedicated and dependable nature. When the previous supervisor retired in 2025, Wiggins stepped into the role to ensure that operations continued without interruption. He served as the interim division manager from March until October 2025, overseeing all operations throughout the division. After transitioning out of the interim role back into a supervisor role, Wiggins continued to carry out managerial duties, displaying a sense of duty and commitment to the work and his team.

Throughout his career with Escambia County, Wiggins has prioritized strengthening the division’s relationships with other county departments and external partners. His involvement has led to improved coordination between agencies including Escambia County Code Enforcement, the Florida Department of Health in Escambia County, and local beekeeper associations.

“The past 12 years have given me the opportunity to meet some wonderful citizens of Escambia County as well as working with some very fine Escambia County employees,” Wiggins said. “I’ve had some great leadership during this time, and I work with some amazing people. I humbly accept Employee of the Month on behalf of our entire team.”