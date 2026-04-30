Huston Anthony ‘Tony’ Cozart

April 30, 2026

Huston Anthony “Tony” Cozart  was born in Century, Florida, on February 26, 1952, to Huston and Lillian Cozart. Tony traveled to heaven on April 28, 2026.

Tony lived much of his life in Jay, Florida, growing up the oldest to 3 brothers Joe, John and Stephen (Amy) Cozart, and 2 sisters Linda (Terry) Peterson and Nora Walker.

Tony was a great husband, father, son, brother, uncle, friend, and Paw Paw. He was always there to help his beloved family, special friends, dear nieces and nephews, close neighbors or a stranger with anything he could help them with.

Tony graduated from Jay High School and was employed by Santa Rosa County for many years. He was a member of Pine Level Baptist Church. Tony was a volunteer fireman for many years with Station 27 in Jay, Florida.

He loved hunting, fishing, listening to music, restoring classic cars, and riding his golf cart with his granddaughter and dog.

He is survived by his wife, of 52 years, Nelda Acree Cozart; and was blessed with 2 sons, Anthony Dewayne Cozart and Adam Joseph Cozart; one granddaughter, Kylie Cozart; and 2 great-grandchildren; and many special nieces and nephews.

He will be greatly missed by all who were lucky enough to have known him.

Services will be held at Pine Level Baptist Church Saturday May 2, 2026, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. and services at 11 a.m. with Reverend Chad Diamond officiating.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under Obituaries 

 