Hundreds Go ‘Casual for Kids’ To Benefit Ronald McDonald House

April 25, 2026

On Friday, hundreds took part in “Casual for Kids,” an annual event to raise funds for the Ronald McDonald House Charities.

On Friday, thousands along the Gulf Coast wore their t-shirts to help continue the RMHC mission of keeping families close.

In North Escambia, teachers and staff at Tate High School and Ernest Ward Middle School took part and went casual to support RMH, as did employees at International Paper in Cantonment. The Tate High Senior Executive Board created a hallway display seen here for the event.

Pictured top and bottom, Tate High School teachers and staff took part in “Casual for Kids” on Friday. Pictured first below: Ernest Ward Middle School also took part. Pictured second below: International Paper in Cantonment participated. Pictured third below: The Tate High Senior Executive Board created a hallway display for the event. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 