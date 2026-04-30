Homer Happy Wahoos Trounce Shuckers In 12-4 Victory

April 30, 2026

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos broke things open early and never looked back, building a commanding lead through seven innings leading to a 12-4 win against the Biloxi Shuckers on Wednesday night.

The Shuckers jumped out to an early 2-0 lead on a 2-RBI single from Damon Ketih in the top of the first. But Brendan Jones got the offense going in the bottom of the first, ripping a lead-off ground-rule double to dead center field. After Fenwick Trimble reached first on a fielding error by Biloxi shortstop Jesús Made, Ryan Ignoffo followed with a base hit to right-center, bringing Trimble home and giving the Blue Wahoos an early advantage. One balk from Biloxi starter Tyson Hardin (L, 0-2) later, and Pensacola had tied the game at 2-2.

Emaarion Boyd kept the runs coming in the bottom of the second with his first home run of the season to left field, putting Pensacola up 3-2. The Wahoos continued to apply pressure in the fourth inning when Ian Lewis Jr. swiped second base and later came around to score on an RBI single from Gage Miller, extending the lead to 4-2.

Pensacola blew the game open in the fifth when Trimble delivered the biggest swing of the night, launching his first dinger of the year, a towering three-run home run over the wall in left field to stretch the lead to 7-3.

On a rainy night, Pensacola poured it on, adding another four runs in the seventh inning on an Ignoffo RBI double and a Gage Miller three-run home run to left field, giving him a 4-RBI night and pushing the Blue Wahoos’ lead to 12-3.

With the game firmly out of reach, relievers Stephen Jones (W, 2-1), Luis Moreno, Livan Reinoso, and Nigel Belgrave pitched the final five innings, only giving up two runs and cementing a final score of 12-4.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Shuckers on Thursday.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 