Alabama Man Sentenced On Federal Charge Related To 2024 Cantonment Shooting Incident

An Alabama man who was accused of shooting into a home on River Annex Road in Cantonment has now been sentenced to four years in federal prison.

Grant Bieber, age 45, of Gulf Shores, previously pleaded guilty to possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

The incident happened during a disturbance in the 200 block of River Annex Road in October 2024.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said Bieber and a female friend were outside a residence and tried to get inside. Bieber became angry and tried unsuccessfully to bust in a door, according to investigators. He then retrieved a firearm from a vehicle and fired into the residence, deputies said. There were no injuries.

Law enforcement obtained a search warrant to search Bieber’s truck, and located a box of .22-caliber ammunition and a wallet containing his Alabama driver’s license in the center console. He had previously been convicted of multiple felony offenses and was barred from possessing firearms or ammunition.

Bieber was first charged with attempted murder and a felony weapons offense for shooting into a home by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Those charges were later dropped at the state level when the federal charge was filed.

“Keeping our communities safe remains the highest priority, and removing dangerous criminals from our streets is how we will achieve that goal. I truly appreciate the excellent investigative work by our brave state and federal law enforcement partners who are on the front lines in the fight against crime, and my office will continue to back up their efforts with aggressive prosecutions to hold criminals accountable,” said John P. Heekin, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.