Full Results: GCA & NYRO Spring Livestock Show (With Gallery)

Here are complete results from last weekend’s Gulf Coast Agriculture & Natural Resources Youth Organization (GCA/NYRO) Annual Spring Livestock Show held at the Escambia County 4-H Property near Molino.

For a photo gallery, click here.

2026 GCA & NRYO Livestock Show Results

A.O.B- Registered Beef Breeding

Class 1:

1 st – Jessie Joyner

– Jessie Joyner 2nd— Jack Anderson

Class 2:

1 st – Tucker Padgett

– Tucker Padgett 2 nd – Camryn Howell

– Camryn Howell 3rd – Aubree Jones

Class 3:

1 st – Mallory Mahoney

– Mallory Mahoney 2 nd – Everett Anderson

– Everett Anderson 3rd – Maci Gentry

Class 4:

1st- Ella Gilmore

A.O.B. Grand Champion Registered: Ella Gilmore

A.O.B. Reserve Champion Registered: Mallory Mahoney

Beef Breeding Commercial Class

Class 1:

1st – Gracie Oliver

Class 2:

1 st – Marlee McElhaney

– Marlee McElhaney 2 nd – Abby Smith

– Abby Smith 3rd – Kinley Compton

Class 3:

1st – Jesse McElhaney

Class 4:

1st – Ella Gilmore

Class 5:

1 st – Abby Smith

– Abby Smith 2 nd – Mallory Mahoney

– Mallory Mahoney 3rd – Bailey Sullivan

Grand Champion Beef Breeding Commercial: Ella Gilmore

Reserve Champion Beef Breeding Commercial: Jesse McElhaney

SUPREME BEEF BREEDING GRAND CHAMPION:

Ella Gilmore

RESERVE BEEF BREEDING CHAMPION:

Mallory Mahoney

Beef Breeding Showmanship

Senior:

1 st – Tucker Padgett

– Tucker Padgett 2 nd – Jessie Joyner

– Jessie Joyner 3rd – Kinley Compton

Intermediate:

1 st – Mallory Mahoney

– Mallory Mahoney 2 nd – Ella Gilmore

– Ella Gilmore 3rd – Abby Smith

Junior:

1 st – Camryn Howell

– Camryn Howell 2nd – Everett Anderson

Market Swine Class:

Lightweight:

1 st – A. T. Bridgers

– A. T. Bridgers 2 nd – Kason Gaylard

– Kason Gaylard 3rd – Ryann Gibbs

Light Heavyweight:

1 st – Jessie Joyner

– Jessie Joyner 2 nd – Marlee McElhaney

– Marlee McElhaney 3rd – Emma Bowman

Heavyweight:

1 st – Jesse McElhaney

– Jesse McElhaney 2 nd – Tucker Padgett

– Tucker Padgett 3rd – Anna Simmons

Super Heavyweight:

1 st – Ella Gilmore

– Ella Gilmore 2 nd – Payton Coon

– Payton Coon 3rd – Yaretzy Sandoval-Bocanegra

Grand Champion Market Swine: A.T. Bridgers

Reserve Champion Market Swine: Jesse McElhaney

Market Hog Showmanship:

Senior:

1 st – Tucker Padgett

– Tucker Padgett 2 nd – Yaretzy Sandoval-Bocanegra

– Yaretzy Sandoval-Bocanegra 3rd – A.T. Bridgers

Intermediate:

1 st – Marlee McElhaney

– Marlee McElhaney 2 nd – Ella Gilmore

– Ella Gilmore 3rd – Mallory Mahoney

Junior:

1 st – Eli Jarrell

– Eli Jarrell 2 nd – Kason Gaylard

– Kason Gaylard 3rd – Victoria Minchew

Market Steer Class:

Class 1:

1st – Aiden Jacobi

Class 2:

1 st – Jessie Joyner

– Jessie Joyner 2 nd – Emily Brewton

– Emily Brewton 3rd – Jackson Simmons

Class 3:

1 st – Tucker Padgett

– Tucker Padgett 2 nd – Grace Oliver

– Grace Oliver 3rd – Mary Oliver

Class 4:

1 st – Malarie Cooper

– Malarie Cooper 2nd – Ella Gilmore

Grand Champion Market Steer: Malarie Cooper

Reserve Champion Market Steer: Tucker Padgett

Market Steer Showmanship:

Senior:

Class 1:

1 st – Malarie Cooper

– Malarie Cooper 2 nd – Jessie Joyner

– Jessie Joyner 3rd – Mary Oliver

Class 2:

1 st – Tucker Padgett

– Tucker Padgett 2 nd – Aiden Jacobi

– Aiden Jacobi 3rd – Grace Oliver

Intermediate:

1st – Ella Gilmore

Overall Senior Showmanship Winners:

1 st – Tucker Padgett

– Tucker Padgett 2 nd – Malarie Cooper

– Malarie Cooper 3rd – Jessie Joyner

Preview Steer Class:

Class 1:

1st – Jesse McElhaney

Class 2:

1 st – A.T. Bridgers

– A.T. Bridgers 2 nd – Malarie Cooper

– Malarie Cooper 3rd – Jesse McElhaney

Class 3:

1 st – Ella Gilmore

– Ella Gilmore 2 nd – Weston Simmons

– Weston Simmons 3rd – Marlee McElhaney

Class 4:

1 st – Aimee Richardson

– Aimee Richardson 2 nd – Wyatt Cotton

– Wyatt Cotton 3rd – Noah Jacobs

Class 5:

1st – Ella Gilmore

Class 6:

1 st – Malarie Cooper

– Malarie Cooper 2 nd – Blakely Cooper

– Blakely Cooper 3rd – Mason Thomas

Grand Champion Preview Steer: Malarie Cooper

Reserve Champion Preview Steer: Blakely Cooper

Preview Steer Showmanship:

Senior:

1 st – Aimee Richarson

– Aimee Richarson 2 nd – Malarie Cooper

– Malarie Cooper 3rd – Jesse McElhaney

Intermediate:

1 st – Ella Gilmore

– Ella Gilmore 2 nd – Blakely Cooper

– Blakely Cooper 3rd – Marlee McElhaney

Goat & Lamb Classes:

Market Lamb:

1st – Cheyenne Armstrong

Grand Champion Market Lamb: Cheyenne Armstrong

Lamb Showmanship:

Intermediate:

1st – Cheyenne Armstrong

Preview Market Goat:

1 st – Kenley Clayton

– Kenley Clayton 2 nd – Aimee Richardson

– Aimee Richardson 3rd – Hannah Jerkins

Grand Champion Preview Market Goat: Kenley Clayton

Reserve Champion Preview Market Goat: Aimee Richardson

Market Goat Showmanship:

Senior:

1 st – Aimee Richardson

– Aimee Richardson 2 nd – Kenley Clayton

– Kenley Clayton 3rd – Hannah Jerkins

Breeding Meat Goat:

Class 1 (3-6 months):

1 st – Addie Holland

– Addie Holland 2 nd – Amya Allen

– Amya Allen 3rd – Sawyer Lovett

Class 2 (yearlings)

1 st – Kailey Hawkins

– Kailey Hawkins 2 nd – Paislee Hommerbocker

– Paislee Hommerbocker 3rd – Salter Wyatt

Class 3 (2 yr +)

1 st – Canon Gunter

– Canon Gunter 2 nd – Canon Gunter

– Canon Gunter 3rd – Ian Hayles

Class 4 (doe w/ kid)

1st – Aimee Richardson

Grand Champion Breeding Meat Goat: Addie Holland

Reserve Champion Breeding Meat Goat: Kailey Hawkins

Breeding Goat Showmanship:

Intermediate:

1 st – Paislee Hommerbocker

– Paislee Hommerbocker 2 nd – Amya Allen

– Amya Allen 3rd – Salter Wyatt

Intermediate:

1 st – Aimee Richardson

– Aimee Richardson 2 nd – Kailey Hawkins

– Kailey Hawkins 3rd – Addie Holland

Dairy Goat:

Mini:

Class 1 (10-12 months)

1st – Carly Jones 2nd – Leah List 3rd – Joshua List

Class 2 (over 1 year)

1 st – Aubree Jones

– Aubree Jones 2nd – Aubree Jones

Class 3 (doe with kid)

1st – Carly Jones

Standard:

Class 1 (10 months)

1 st – Isabella Stevens

– Isabella Stevens 2nd – Isabella Stevens

Class 2 (12-24 months)

1 st – Basileigh Olford

– Basileigh Olford 2nd – Sophie Edwards

Class 3 (2 yrs +)

1 st – Arianna LaFountain

– Arianna LaFountain 2 nd – Emma Malecki

– Emma Malecki 3rd – Piper Flory

Grand Champion Dairy Goat: Carly Jones

Reserve Champion Dairy Goat: Aubree Jones

Dairy Goat Showmanship

Intermediate:

1 st – Aubree Jones

– Aubree Jones 2 nd – Carly Jones

– Carly Jones 3rd – Arianna LaFountain

Senior:

1 st – Isabella Seevers

– Isabella Seevers 2 nd – Joshua List

– Joshua List 3rd – Leah List

Poultry and Rabbit Results

OPEN POULTRY SHOWMANSHIP

Juniors

Henley Runge, blue ribbon

Harrison List, red ribbon

Milly Smith, white ribbon

Intermediates

Braxton Williams, blue ribbon

Abby Hayes, red ribbon

Emma Malecki, white ribbon

Angie “Lainey” Dunsford, yellow ribbon

Olivia Bramlett, green ribbon

Izzy Hayes, pink ribbon

Seniors

Tucker Padgett, blue ribbon

Luke Graham, red ribbon

Taylor Anderson, white ribbon

Amber Swauger, yellow ribbon

Blake Butler, green ribbon

Gabriel Lang, pink ribbon

CHICK CHAIN SHOWMANSHIP

Intermediates

Abby Hayes, blue ribbon

Izzy Hayes, red ribbon

Luke Wilkins, white ribbon

Piper Flory, yellow ribbon

Lawson Simons, green ribbon

Emma Malecki, pink ribbon

Seniors

Chloe Edwards, blue ribbon

Wesley Watson, red ribbon

Curtis Smith, white ribbon

Halee Burkett, yellow ribbon

KyLeigh McCall, green ribbon

Cooper Grimes, pink ribbon

Grand Champion Open Poultry: Braxton Williams, Lavender Orpington Rooster

Reserve Champion Open Poultry: Tucker Padgett, Serama Rooster

Grand Champion Chick Chain – Lavender Orpington: Chloe Edwards

Reserve Champion Chick Chain – Lavender Orpington: Wesley Watson

Grand Champion Chick Chain – Rhode Island Red: Jepp Godwin

Reserve Champion Chick Chain – Rhode Island Red: Abby Hayes

**Quality ribbons were also given for each bird in each breed division (only blue, red, and white ribbons). This was the judge’s determination on rank amongst breed. For example, if you showed a buff Orpington and got a red ribbon, he placed it 2nd in the breed division. If you had more than one bird in a breed division, and received 2 of the same color ribbons, that means he judged them as a pen (2nd place pen, 3rd place pen, etc.)**



