Full Results: GCA & NYRO Spring Livestock Show (With Gallery)
April 5, 2026
Here are complete results from last weekend’s Gulf Coast Agriculture & Natural Resources Youth Organization (GCA/NYRO) Annual Spring Livestock Show held at the Escambia County 4-H Property near Molino.
For a photo gallery, click here.
2026 GCA & NRYO Livestock Show Results
A.O.B- Registered Beef Breeding
Class 1:
- 1st – Jessie Joyner
- 2nd— Jack Anderson
Class 2:
- 1st – Tucker Padgett
- 2nd – Camryn Howell
- 3rd – Aubree Jones
Class 3:
- 1st – Mallory Mahoney
- 2nd – Everett Anderson
- 3rd – Maci Gentry
Class 4:
- 1st- Ella Gilmore
A.O.B. Grand Champion Registered: Ella Gilmore
A.O.B. Reserve Champion Registered: Mallory Mahoney
Beef Breeding Commercial Class
Class 1:
- 1st – Gracie Oliver
Class 2:
- 1st – Marlee McElhaney
- 2nd – Abby Smith
- 3rd – Kinley Compton
Class 3:
- 1st – Jesse McElhaney
Class 4:
- 1st – Ella Gilmore
Class 5:
- 1st – Abby Smith
- 2nd – Mallory Mahoney
- 3rd – Bailey Sullivan
Grand Champion Beef Breeding Commercial: Ella Gilmore
Reserve Champion Beef Breeding Commercial: Jesse McElhaney
SUPREME BEEF BREEDING GRAND CHAMPION:
- Ella Gilmore
RESERVE BEEF BREEDING CHAMPION:
- Mallory Mahoney
Beef Breeding Showmanship
Senior:
- 1st – Tucker Padgett
- 2nd – Jessie Joyner
- 3rd – Kinley Compton
Intermediate:
- 1st – Mallory Mahoney
- 2nd – Ella Gilmore
- 3rd – Abby Smith
Junior:
- 1st – Camryn Howell
- 2nd – Everett Anderson
Market Swine Class:
Lightweight:
- 1st – A. T. Bridgers
- 2nd – Kason Gaylard
- 3rd – Ryann Gibbs
Light Heavyweight:
- 1st – Jessie Joyner
- 2nd – Marlee McElhaney
- 3rd – Emma Bowman
Heavyweight:
- 1st – Jesse McElhaney
- 2nd – Tucker Padgett
- 3rd – Anna Simmons
Super Heavyweight:
- 1st – Ella Gilmore
- 2nd – Payton Coon
- 3rd – Yaretzy Sandoval-Bocanegra
Grand Champion Market Swine: A.T. Bridgers
Reserve Champion Market Swine: Jesse McElhaney
Market Hog Showmanship:
Senior:
- 1st – Tucker Padgett
- 2nd – Yaretzy Sandoval-Bocanegra
- 3rd – A.T. Bridgers
Intermediate:
- 1st – Marlee McElhaney
- 2nd – Ella Gilmore
- 3rd – Mallory Mahoney
Junior:
- 1st – Eli Jarrell
- 2nd – Kason Gaylard
- 3rd – Victoria Minchew
Market Steer Class:
Class 1:
- 1st – Aiden Jacobi
Class 2:
- 1st – Jessie Joyner
- 2nd – Emily Brewton
- 3rd – Jackson Simmons
Class 3:
- 1st – Tucker Padgett
- 2nd – Grace Oliver
- 3rd – Mary Oliver
Class 4:
- 1st – Malarie Cooper
- 2nd – Ella Gilmore
Grand Champion Market Steer: Malarie Cooper
Reserve Champion Market Steer: Tucker Padgett
Market Steer Showmanship:
Senior:
Class 1:
- 1st – Malarie Cooper
- 2nd – Jessie Joyner
- 3rd – Mary Oliver
Class 2:
- 1st – Tucker Padgett
- 2nd – Aiden Jacobi
- 3rd – Grace Oliver
Intermediate:
- 1st – Ella Gilmore
Overall Senior Showmanship Winners:
- 1st – Tucker Padgett
- 2nd – Malarie Cooper
- 3rd – Jessie Joyner
Preview Steer Class:
Class 1:
- 1st – Jesse McElhaney
Class 2:
- 1st – A.T. Bridgers
- 2nd – Malarie Cooper
- 3rd – Jesse McElhaney
Class 3:
- 1st – Ella Gilmore
- 2nd – Weston Simmons
- 3rd – Marlee McElhaney
Class 4:
- 1st – Aimee Richardson
- 2nd – Wyatt Cotton
- 3rd – Noah Jacobs
Class 5:
- 1st – Ella Gilmore
Class 6:
- 1st – Malarie Cooper
- 2nd – Blakely Cooper
- 3rd – Mason Thomas
Grand Champion Preview Steer: Malarie Cooper
Reserve Champion Preview Steer: Blakely Cooper
Preview Steer Showmanship:
Senior:
- 1st – Aimee Richarson
- 2nd – Malarie Cooper
- 3rd – Jesse McElhaney
Intermediate:
- 1st – Ella Gilmore
- 2nd – Blakely Cooper
- 3rd – Marlee McElhaney
Goat & Lamb Classes:
Market Lamb:
- 1st – Cheyenne Armstrong
Grand Champion Market Lamb: Cheyenne Armstrong
Lamb Showmanship:
Intermediate:
- 1st – Cheyenne Armstrong
Preview Market Goat:
- 1st – Kenley Clayton
- 2nd – Aimee Richardson
- 3rd – Hannah Jerkins
Grand Champion Preview Market Goat: Kenley Clayton
Reserve Champion Preview Market Goat: Aimee Richardson
Market Goat Showmanship:
Senior:
- 1st – Aimee Richardson
- 2nd – Kenley Clayton
- 3rd – Hannah Jerkins
Breeding Meat Goat:
Class 1 (3-6 months):
- 1st – Addie Holland
- 2nd – Amya Allen
- 3rd – Sawyer Lovett
Class 2 (yearlings)
- 1st – Kailey Hawkins
- 2nd – Paislee Hommerbocker
- 3rd – Salter Wyatt
Class 3 (2 yr +)
- 1st – Canon Gunter
- 2nd – Canon Gunter
- 3rd – Ian Hayles
Class 4 (doe w/ kid)
- 1st – Aimee Richardson
Grand Champion Breeding Meat Goat: Addie Holland
Reserve Champion Breeding Meat Goat: Kailey Hawkins
Breeding Goat Showmanship:
Intermediate:
- 1st – Paislee Hommerbocker
- 2nd – Amya Allen
- 3rd – Salter Wyatt
Intermediate:
- 1st – Aimee Richardson
- 2nd – Kailey Hawkins
- 3rd – Addie Holland
Dairy Goat:
Mini:
Class 1 (10-12 months)
- 1st – Carly Jones
- 2nd – Leah List
- 3rd – Joshua List
Class 2 (over 1 year)
- 1st – Aubree Jones
- 2nd – Aubree Jones
Class 3 (doe with kid)
- 1st – Carly Jones
Standard:
Class 1 (10 months)
- 1st – Isabella Stevens
- 2nd – Isabella Stevens
Class 2 (12-24 months)
- 1st – Basileigh Olford
- 2nd – Sophie Edwards
Class 3 (2 yrs +)
- 1st – Arianna LaFountain
- 2nd – Emma Malecki
- 3rd – Piper Flory
Grand Champion Dairy Goat: Carly Jones
Reserve Champion Dairy Goat: Aubree Jones
Dairy Goat Showmanship
Intermediate:
- 1st – Aubree Jones
- 2nd – Carly Jones
- 3rd – Arianna LaFountain
Senior:
- 1st – Isabella Seevers
- 2nd – Joshua List
- 3rd – Leah List
Poultry and Rabbit Results
OPEN POULTRY SHOWMANSHIP
Juniors
- Henley Runge, blue ribbon
- Harrison List, red ribbon
- Milly Smith, white ribbon
Intermediates
- Braxton Williams, blue ribbon
- Abby Hayes, red ribbon
- Emma Malecki, white ribbon
- Angie “Lainey” Dunsford, yellow ribbon
- Olivia Bramlett, green ribbon
- Izzy Hayes, pink ribbon
Seniors
- Tucker Padgett, blue ribbon
- Luke Graham, red ribbon
- Taylor Anderson, white ribbon
- Amber Swauger, yellow ribbon
- Blake Butler, green ribbon
- Gabriel Lang, pink ribbon
CHICK CHAIN SHOWMANSHIP
Intermediates
- Abby Hayes, blue ribbon
- Izzy Hayes, red ribbon
- Luke Wilkins, white ribbon
- Piper Flory, yellow ribbon
- Lawson Simons, green ribbon
- Emma Malecki, pink ribbon
Seniors
- Chloe Edwards, blue ribbon
- Wesley Watson, red ribbon
- Curtis Smith, white ribbon
- Halee Burkett, yellow ribbon
- KyLeigh McCall, green ribbon
- Cooper Grimes, pink ribbon
Grand Champion Open Poultry: Braxton Williams, Lavender Orpington Rooster
Reserve Champion Open Poultry: Tucker Padgett, Serama Rooster
Grand Champion Chick Chain – Lavender Orpington: Chloe Edwards
Reserve Champion Chick Chain – Lavender Orpington: Wesley Watson
Grand Champion Chick Chain – Rhode Island Red: Jepp Godwin
Reserve Champion Chick Chain – Rhode Island Red: Abby Hayes
**Quality ribbons were also given for each bird in each breed division (only blue, red, and white ribbons). This was the judge’s determination on rank amongst breed. For example, if you showed a buff Orpington and got a red ribbon, he placed it 2nd in the breed division. If you had more than one bird in a breed division, and received 2 of the same color ribbons, that means he judged them as a pen (2nd place pen, 3rd place pen, etc.)**
Comments
One Response to “Full Results: GCA & NYRO Spring Livestock Show (With Gallery)”
Very proud of you Tucker congrats!