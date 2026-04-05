Full Results: GCA & NYRO Spring Livestock Show (With Gallery)

April 5, 2026

Here are complete results from last weekend’s Gulf Coast Agriculture & Natural Resources Youth Organization (GCA/NYRO) Annual Spring Livestock Show held at the Escambia County 4-H Property near Molino.

For a photo gallery, click here.

2026 GCA & NRYO Livestock Show Results

A.O.B- Registered Beef Breeding

Class 1:

  • 1st – Jessie Joyner
  • 2nd— Jack Anderson

Class 2:

  • 1st – Tucker Padgett
  • 2nd – Camryn Howell
  • 3rd – Aubree Jones

Class 3:

  • 1st – Mallory Mahoney
  • 2nd – Everett Anderson
  • 3rd – Maci Gentry

Class 4:

  • 1st- Ella Gilmore

A.O.B. Grand Champion Registered: Ella Gilmore

A.O.B. Reserve Champion Registered: Mallory Mahoney

Beef Breeding Commercial Class

Class 1:

  • 1st – Gracie Oliver

Class 2:

  • 1st – Marlee McElhaney
  • 2nd – Abby Smith
  • 3rd – Kinley Compton

Class 3:

  • 1st – Jesse McElhaney

Class 4:

  • 1st – Ella Gilmore

Class 5:

  • 1st – Abby Smith
  • 2nd – Mallory Mahoney
  • 3rd – Bailey Sullivan

Grand Champion Beef Breeding Commercial: Ella Gilmore

Reserve Champion Beef Breeding Commercial: Jesse McElhaney

SUPREME BEEF BREEDING GRAND CHAMPION:

  • Ella Gilmore

RESERVE BEEF BREEDING CHAMPION:

  • Mallory Mahoney

Beef Breeding Showmanship

Senior:

  • 1st – Tucker Padgett
  • 2nd – Jessie Joyner
  • 3rd – Kinley Compton

Intermediate:

  • 1st – Mallory Mahoney
  • 2nd – Ella Gilmore
  • 3rd – Abby Smith

Junior:

  • 1st – Camryn Howell
  • 2nd – Everett Anderson

Market Swine Class:

Lightweight:

  • 1st – A. T. Bridgers
  • 2nd – Kason Gaylard
  • 3rd – Ryann Gibbs

Light Heavyweight:

  • 1st – Jessie Joyner
  • 2nd – Marlee McElhaney
  • 3rd – Emma Bowman

Heavyweight:

  • 1st – Jesse McElhaney
  • 2nd – Tucker Padgett
  • 3rd – Anna Simmons

Super Heavyweight:

  • 1st – Ella Gilmore
  • 2nd – Payton Coon
  • 3rd – Yaretzy Sandoval-Bocanegra

Grand Champion Market Swine: A.T. Bridgers

Reserve Champion Market Swine: Jesse McElhaney

Market Hog Showmanship:

Senior:

  • 1st – Tucker Padgett
  • 2nd – Yaretzy Sandoval-Bocanegra
  • 3rd – A.T. Bridgers

Intermediate:

  • 1st – Marlee McElhaney
  • 2nd – Ella Gilmore
  • 3rd – Mallory Mahoney

Junior:

  • 1st – Eli Jarrell
  • 2nd – Kason Gaylard
  • 3rd – Victoria Minchew

Market Steer Class:

Class 1:

  • 1st – Aiden Jacobi

Class 2:

  • 1st – Jessie Joyner
  • 2nd – Emily Brewton
  • 3rd – Jackson Simmons

Class 3:

  • 1st – Tucker Padgett
  • 2nd – Grace Oliver
  • 3rd – Mary Oliver

Class 4:

  • 1st – Malarie Cooper
  • 2nd – Ella Gilmore

Grand Champion Market Steer: Malarie Cooper

Reserve Champion Market Steer: Tucker Padgett

Market Steer Showmanship:

Senior:

Class 1:

  • 1st – Malarie Cooper
  • 2nd – Jessie Joyner
  • 3rd – Mary Oliver

Class 2:

  • 1st – Tucker Padgett
  • 2nd – Aiden Jacobi
  • 3rd – Grace Oliver

Intermediate:

  • 1st – Ella Gilmore

Overall Senior Showmanship Winners:

  • 1st – Tucker Padgett
  • 2nd – Malarie Cooper
  • 3rd – Jessie Joyner

Preview Steer Class:

Class 1:

  • 1st – Jesse McElhaney

Class 2:

  • 1st – A.T. Bridgers
  • 2nd – Malarie Cooper
  • 3rd – Jesse McElhaney

Class 3:

  • 1st – Ella Gilmore
  • 2nd – Weston Simmons
  • 3rd – Marlee McElhaney

Class 4:

  • 1st – Aimee Richardson
  • 2nd – Wyatt Cotton
  • 3rd – Noah Jacobs

Class 5:

  • 1st – Ella Gilmore

Class 6:

  • 1st – Malarie Cooper
  • 2nd – Blakely Cooper
  • 3rd – Mason Thomas

Grand Champion Preview Steer: Malarie Cooper

Reserve Champion Preview Steer: Blakely Cooper

Preview Steer Showmanship:

Senior:

  • 1st – Aimee Richarson
  • 2nd – Malarie Cooper
  • 3rd – Jesse McElhaney

Intermediate:

  • 1st – Ella Gilmore
  • 2nd – Blakely Cooper
  • 3rd – Marlee McElhaney

Goat & Lamb Classes:

Market Lamb:

  • 1st – Cheyenne Armstrong

Grand Champion Market Lamb: Cheyenne Armstrong

Lamb Showmanship:

Intermediate:

  • 1st – Cheyenne Armstrong

Preview Market Goat:

  • 1st – Kenley Clayton
  • 2nd – Aimee Richardson
  • 3rd – Hannah Jerkins

Grand Champion Preview Market Goat: Kenley Clayton

Reserve Champion Preview Market Goat: Aimee Richardson

Market Goat Showmanship:

Senior:

  • 1st – Aimee Richardson
  • 2nd – Kenley Clayton
  • 3rd – Hannah Jerkins

Breeding Meat Goat:

Class 1 (3-6 months):

  • 1st – Addie Holland
  • 2nd – Amya Allen
  • 3rd – Sawyer Lovett

Class 2 (yearlings)

  • 1st – Kailey Hawkins
  • 2nd – Paislee Hommerbocker
  • 3rd – Salter Wyatt

Class 3 (2 yr +)

  • 1st – Canon Gunter
  • 2nd – Canon Gunter
  • 3rd – Ian Hayles

Class 4 (doe w/ kid)

  • 1st – Aimee Richardson

Grand Champion Breeding Meat Goat: Addie Holland

Reserve Champion Breeding Meat Goat: Kailey Hawkins

Breeding Goat Showmanship:

Intermediate:

  • 1st – Paislee Hommerbocker
  • 2nd – Amya Allen
  • 3rd – Salter Wyatt

Intermediate:

  • 1st – Aimee Richardson
  • 2nd – Kailey Hawkins
  • 3rd – Addie Holland

Dairy Goat:

Mini:

Class 1 (10-12 months)

  1. 1st – Carly Jones
  2. 2nd – Leah List
  3. 3rd – Joshua List

Class 2 (over 1 year)

  • 1st – Aubree Jones
  • 2nd – Aubree Jones

Class 3 (doe with kid)

  • 1st – Carly Jones

Standard:

Class 1 (10 months)

  • 1st – Isabella Stevens
  • 2nd – Isabella Stevens

Class 2 (12-24 months)

  • 1st – Basileigh Olford
  • 2nd – Sophie Edwards

Class 3 (2 yrs +)

  • 1st – Arianna LaFountain
  • 2nd – Emma Malecki
  • 3rd – Piper Flory

Grand Champion Dairy Goat: Carly Jones

Reserve Champion Dairy Goat: Aubree Jones

Dairy Goat Showmanship

Intermediate:

  • 1st – Aubree Jones
  • 2nd – Carly Jones
  • 3rd – Arianna LaFountain

Senior:

  • 1st – Isabella Seevers
  • 2nd – Joshua List
  • 3rd – Leah List

Poultry and Rabbit Results

OPEN POULTRY SHOWMANSHIP

Juniors

  • Henley Runge, blue ribbon
  • Harrison List, red ribbon
  • Milly Smith, white ribbon

Intermediates

  • Braxton Williams, blue ribbon
  • Abby Hayes, red ribbon
  • Emma Malecki, white ribbon
  • Angie “Lainey” Dunsford, yellow ribbon
  • Olivia Bramlett, green ribbon
  • Izzy Hayes, pink ribbon

Seniors

  • Tucker Padgett, blue ribbon
  • Luke Graham, red ribbon
  • Taylor Anderson, white ribbon
  • Amber Swauger, yellow ribbon
  • Blake Butler, green ribbon
  • Gabriel Lang, pink ribbon

CHICK CHAIN SHOWMANSHIP

Intermediates

  • Abby Hayes, blue ribbon
  • Izzy Hayes, red ribbon
  • Luke Wilkins, white ribbon
  • Piper Flory, yellow ribbon
  • Lawson Simons, green ribbon
  • Emma Malecki, pink ribbon

Seniors

  • Chloe Edwards, blue ribbon
  • Wesley Watson, red ribbon
  • Curtis Smith, white ribbon
  • Halee Burkett, yellow ribbon
  • KyLeigh McCall, green ribbon
  • Cooper Grimes, pink ribbon

Grand Champion Open Poultry: Braxton Williams, Lavender Orpington Rooster

Reserve Champion Open Poultry: Tucker Padgett, Serama Rooster

Grand Champion Chick Chain – Lavender Orpington: Chloe Edwards

Reserve Champion Chick Chain – Lavender Orpington: Wesley Watson

Grand Champion Chick Chain – Rhode Island Red: Jepp Godwin

Reserve Champion Chick Chain – Rhode Island Red: Abby Hayes

**Quality ribbons were also given for each bird in each breed division (only blue, red, and white ribbons). This was the judge’s determination on rank amongst breed. For example, if you showed a buff Orpington and got a red ribbon, he placed it 2nd in the breed division. If you had more than one bird in a breed division, and received 2 of the same color ribbons, that means he judged them as a pen (2nd place pen, 3rd place pen, etc.)**


Comments

One Response to “Full Results: GCA & NYRO Spring Livestock Show (With Gallery)”

  1. SR on April 5th, 2026 7:03 am

    Very proud of you Tucker congrats!





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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 