Pickup Truck With No Windshield Leads To Felony Drug Charges In Century

A Century man is facing multiple charges after an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted him driving a truck without a windshield.

According to an arrest report, a deputy was patrolling the area of North Century Boulevard and State Line Road when they observed a maroon 1995 Ford Ranger traveling southbound. The vehicle was missing its entire windshield and did not have a license plate attached.

The driver, Juluis Ray Harris, pulled the truck into the Southern Pit Stop on North Century Boulevard, where he was immediately detained. The deputy had previously stopped Harris just one day prior and issued him a citation for driving with a suspended license.

During a search following the arrest, deputies discovered two plastic baggies in Harris’ pocket. One baggie contained approximately two grams of a white crystal substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, while the second contained 1.2 grams of a substance identified as synthetic cannabinoid, commonly known as “spice”, according to an arrest report.

A search of the truck yielded no other contraband, though deputies noted the passenger door could not be opened. Harris’ vehicle was left at the scene with a friend at his request.

Harris, 61, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine), felony possession of synthetic cannabinoids, and misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked (second conviction). He was released on a $3,500 bond.