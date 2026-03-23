Mostly Sunny, High In The Mid 80s For Monday

March 23, 2026

Expect plenty of sunshine with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 80s on Monday. A weak front mid-week will briefly introduce more cloud cover, but not rain in the forecast. By next weekend, a slight cooling trend will bring afternoon highs back down into the mid 70s under clear, sunny skies.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. West wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 79. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 76.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 75.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 