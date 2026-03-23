AAA: Florida Gas Prices Rose 22 Cents Last Week, Fastest Rate In Years

Florida gas prices are climbing at the fastest rate in four years. AAA reports that escalating conflict with Iran has disrupted the global oil supply chain, triggering a sharp spike in crude oil prices and rapidly driving up the cost of gasoline.

Since the conflict began, oil prices have surged by roughly 45 percent in just three weeks. That increase has directly raised the cost of producing gasoline and pushed Florida’s average gas price up $1.07 per gallon. Drivers have watched prices rise from $2.88 per gallon to $3.95 per gallon in a matter of weeks.

For the average driver, that jump translates to real dollars. Filling a typical 15-gallon gas tank now costs about $16 more than it did earlier this month.

Price increases show no sign of slowing. Last week alone, Florida’s statewide average rose by 22 cents. Sunday’s average of $3.95 per gallon marks the highest daily gas price Florida has seen since July 2022.

The low price Sunday night in North Escambia was $3.69 at a station on on South Highway 29 in Cantonment. In Pensacola, a station on West Nine Mile Road was at $3.49 Sunday night, and the warehouse clubs were at $3.53.

“Global events can hit drivers’ wallets quickly, and that is exactly what we are seeing right now,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “When oil prices spike this fast, refineries pay more for fuel, and those costs reach consumers almost immediately. Unfortunately, Florida drivers should expect continued volatility as long as global supply concerns remain unresolved.”