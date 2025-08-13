One Applicant Withdraws, Another Added To Interviews For Century Town Administrator

One applicant has withdrawn from consideration as the next Century town administrator, and another has been added to the interview process on Thursday.

Earlier this month, mayor and council members selected a list of five applicants for interviews from a list of 17. Since that time, the town says Lisa Rouse withdrew from the process.

Former Florida state representative Dave Murzin has now been added list of remaining applicants.

Virtual interviews have been set for a special council meeting on Thursday, August 14 at the Century Ag Building on West Highway 4 as follows:

6:15pm – Peter Cavalli

6:30pm – Timothy Day

6:45pm – David Murzin

7:00pm – Charles Anderson

7:15pm – Brian Underwood

The council plans to choose their next administrator at their regular meeting on August 19.

According to the job description, the salary range for the position is $112,000 to $137,000, with the likely salary offer between the minimum of $112,000 and the midpoint of the range, or about $124,500.

Here is brief information on each of the finalists:

Charles Anderson (Saint Petersburg, FL): Anderson is the former city manager for Treasure Island, Florida, where he led disaster recovery efforts and managed multimillion-dollar budgets. With decades of military and local government experience, he specializes in crisis management, infrastructure planning, and personnel leadership.

Editor’s note: Information for each applicant is a brief summary taken from more complete resumes, applications and/or cover letters submitted to the Town of Century. Applicant’s information and claims were not independently verified by NorthEscambia.com staff.